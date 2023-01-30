ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia falls on road at No. 25 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia men’s basketball team was unable to overcome the No. 25 Auburn Tigers on the road, losing 94-73 despite a season-high 20 points from Mardrez McBride inside Neville Arena before 9,121 spectators. Fifth year McBride’s 20 points came primarily from the 3-point arc, going...
Ellis Robinson commits to UGA football for 2024 class

Ellis Robinson, a five-star defensive back from Bradenton, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2024. Robinson committed to Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday. Ellis Robinson (6-0, 175) currently plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton. He committed to UGA over Alabama,...
ATHENS, GA

