ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
qcnews.com

Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qcnews.com

New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
NEW MEXICO STATE
qcnews.com

Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
UTAH STATE
qcnews.com

Tuesday, January 31, Morning Weather Forecast

Spotty showers will impact your Tuesday but we’ll likely be more dry than wet. The greatest chance for heavy rain holds off until Thursday. Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities …. A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy