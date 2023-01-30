ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Governor Removes Regulatory Burdens for Nurse Aides

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
BRODNAX, VA
WFXR

School closures and delays in the region

(WFXR) — Many schools in Southwest Virginia are opening late or are closing on Feb. 2, due to weather in the region. Here is a list of schools that are closed today and will conduct a remote learning day: Here is a list of schools that will be operating on a two-hour delay today: To […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore

RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?

Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week

Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy