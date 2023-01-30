Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
NRVNews
Governor Removes Regulatory Burdens for Nurse Aides
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
School closures and delays in the region
(WFXR) — Many schools in Southwest Virginia are opening late or are closing on Feb. 2, due to weather in the region. Here is a list of schools that are closed today and will conduct a remote learning day: Here is a list of schools that will be operating on a two-hour delay today: To […]
'Human error' leads to $200+ million Virginia schools shortfall
The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
How her years of work has helped Virginians discover their family history
Janet M. Rainey's last day in the office brought celebratory tears from coworkers, highlighting her kindness and empathy toward those trying to discover more about their family history.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Year-round schedule will stay in place at 2 Chesterfield elementary schools
The decision to delay the vote was made so that more data can be gathered to determine whether year-round school is beneficial to students, according to Smith.
shoredailynews.com
New Trooper assigned to the Eastern Shore
RICHMOND – On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 137th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Among the new...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
ggwash.org
Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?
Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
Story of Loving v. Virginia is being turned into an opera
More than a half century after their legal battle began, Richard and Mildred Loving's love story lives on with an opera about their fight to marry each other.
WSET
'Be passionate about it:' State Registrar retires after nearly half a century of service
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During her nearly half-century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, the Virginia Department of Health said State Registrar Janet Rainey had a front-row seat to historical, cultural, societal, and technological changes. The changes, all impacting the state’s collection and distribution of information about births,...
Petersburg’s casino plan clears hurdle in Virginia House
A bill allowing Petersburg to host a casino resort and denying Richmond's second bid for one advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates days after the proposal gained support in the state Senate.
Do you know the official emblems of Virginia?
Test your knowledge of the official animals, plants, and objects of the Commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week
Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
Comments / 0