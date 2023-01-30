ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Where is Codi Bigsby? 1 year anniversary of missing Virginia toddler

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A chain-linked fence across from the last known location of missing Virginia 4-year-old Codi Bigsby still dangles with symbols of love and hope. Not only are the stuffed animals and cardboard signs still there one year later — but so is the community’s determination to find Codi.
For Raleigh man, $3 ticket pays off with $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is $100,000 richer after he bought a $3 Powerball ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said William Neal claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. Neal matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the drawing Nov. 2,...
