FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
Make award-winning churros in the comfort of your own kitchen
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How do you make dreams come true? Bring the magic of freshly made churros into your own kitchen! We talked with Scott Porter, San Diablo’s Chief Churro Officer, who is doing just that with their easy at-home churro-making kit. San...
ABC 4
Interactive Valentine’s Day theatre show at Scaffold Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) Seeing a dinner and show is the perfect Valentine’s Day date. ‘Forever More! An Interactive Valentine’s Theatrical Extravaganza’ is a fun way to be with your Valentine and elevate date night. Playwright, Producer and actress Julie-Anne Liechty joined with director Christy Summerhays came to the GTU set to talk with the hosts about the show and The Scaffold Theatre.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
cityweekly.net
Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.
One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is Open for Business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
ABC 4
The Advocates are recognizing a man who has touched many lives while continuing to seek help for others
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s time now to highlight a member of our community who has demonstrated what being a true advocate is all about. Christopher Thresher from The Advocates joined us in the studio with this months nominee, Charlie Talcott. When asking Christopher...
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
‘Charismatic dinosaurs’: Utah couple presents new dinosaur species, best-preserved skull
A Utah couple known for uncovering a new dinosaur species and the best-preserved tyrannosaurus skull in the area displayed the fossils during this year's DinoFest.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Do game day right with Flanker’s nachos and drinks
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.
ABC 4
Uncovering the Solutions of Your Dreams
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Do you ever wake up feeling puzzled by a strange dream, wondering what it all meant? Well, it turns out that your dreams are actually your subconscious mind problem-solving and discussing issues with your conscious mind. Layne Dalfen, a dream analyst, joined us on the show to share her insights on how we can unlock the solutions hidden within our dreams.
ABC 4
See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
ABC 4
Teacher aims to catch kids before they fall with The Hope Hero Foundation
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — One of the greatest challenges facing us today is the mental and emotional well being of our younger generation. Elysia Butler, founder of The Hope Hero, joined us in the studio for more on how to help our kids and teens.
