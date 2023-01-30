ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Interactive Valentine’s Day theatre show at Scaffold Theater

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) Seeing a dinner and show is the perfect Valentine’s Day date. ‘Forever More! An Interactive Valentine’s Theatrical Extravaganza’ is a fun way to be with your Valentine and elevate date night. Playwright, Producer and actress Julie-Anne Liechty joined with director Christy Summerhays came to the GTU set to talk with the hosts about the show and The Scaffold Theatre.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.

One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is Open for Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah)–The Salt Lake City Table Tennis Club is back and better than ever! Owners Adam Davis and Jeff Butt are excited to announce the official reopening of the club with a brand-new, larger building. With 24/7 accessibility and day passes starting at just $15, the club is the perfect place for ping pong enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy the sport they love.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed

SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food

Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Do game day right with Flanker’s nachos and drinks

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Uncovering the Solutions of Your Dreams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Do you ever wake up feeling puzzled by a strange dream, wondering what it all meant? Well, it turns out that your dreams are actually your subconscious mind problem-solving and discussing issues with your conscious mind. Layne Dalfen, a dream analyst, joined us on the show to share her insights on how we can unlock the solutions hidden within our dreams.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Teacher aims to catch kids before they fall with The Hope Hero Foundation

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — One of the greatest challenges facing us today is the mental and emotional well being of our younger generation. Elysia Butler, founder of The Hope Hero, joined us in the studio for more on how to help our kids and teens.

