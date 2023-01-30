The Army rolled out its tardy parental leave policy Tuesday, expanding maternity leave and sharply increasing the benefit for non-birth parents as well. Both mothers and non-birth parents — including soldiers who adopt children, have them through surrogates or accept long-term foster care responsibilities — are now entitled to 12 weeks of parental leave, according to the administrative message announcing the change. The policy, which comes nine months after the service revamped other parenthood policies, applies to active-duty troops and Reserve or Guard members on extended active-duty tours.

