On Good Things Utah this morning – Is ‘Green Noise’ the magical solution to better sleep? Here’s what experts think about the sound and its potential benefits for people who have insomnia or sleep troubles. You’ve probably heard of white noise before, whether you’ve slept with it or used it to concentrate ― but did you know there are different color noises? “Green noise” is sweeping social media lately; TikTok users are swearing it’s the key to a restful night’s sleep. One user claimed it’s a “game changer.” Another said: “I haven’t slept so good in a while” after listening to green noise. Unlike white noise, which contains all sound frequencies across the spectrum in equal measure, green noise refers to a particular variant of white noise. “Green noise is generally at or around a frequency of 500 Hz,” said Dr. Chris Winter, a neurologist, board certified behavioral sleep specialist and Mattress Firm sleep advisor. Sounds that seem like soft ocean waves, waterfalls and rivers all fall into the green noise category. So is green noise all that we’ve been dreaming of? We asked Winter and other sleep experts to break it down. Green noise may help you fall asleep initially.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO