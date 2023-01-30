Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Why you should spend more one on one time with your children
On Good Things Utah this morning – Brianne shared pictures and video of her adorable date night with her eight year old son Hendrix. She says she decided to take him out to dinner one on one without her other two children and the result was the most fun she’s ever had! He paid for dinner (with her credit card), signed the bill and opened her car door. Brianne shares with us why the experience was just what their relationship needed.
What is ‘green noise’ and is it the answer to better sleep?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Is ‘Green Noise’ the magical solution to better sleep? Here’s what experts think about the sound and its potential benefits for people who have insomnia or sleep troubles. You’ve probably heard of white noise before, whether you’ve slept with it or used it to concentrate ― but did you know there are different color noises? “Green noise” is sweeping social media lately; TikTok users are swearing it’s the key to a restful night’s sleep. One user claimed it’s a “game changer.” Another said: “I haven’t slept so good in a while” after listening to green noise. Unlike white noise, which contains all sound frequencies across the spectrum in equal measure, green noise refers to a particular variant of white noise. “Green noise is generally at or around a frequency of 500 Hz,” said Dr. Chris Winter, a neurologist, board certified behavioral sleep specialist and Mattress Firm sleep advisor. Sounds that seem like soft ocean waves, waterfalls and rivers all fall into the green noise category. So is green noise all that we’ve been dreaming of? We asked Winter and other sleep experts to break it down. Green noise may help you fall asleep initially.
Kids can unearth treasures of their own with these toys and games
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best toys and games to help kids learn about archaeology and history?. After a year-long excavation, Egypt recently unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries that will help us not only understand our past, but also how it fits into our world today. Findings include two ancient tombs and a sarcophagus that date between 2500 B.C and 2100 B.C, which may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt thus far.
Treadmill vs. bike
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A single piece of decent cardio equipment is all you really need to maintain or improve your fitness at home, but should you buy a treadmill or an exercise bike? For some people, the choice is obvious, but others need to think more carefully.
Best yoga blocks
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned yogi, you’ve experienced the learning curve of mastering more challenging poses. Yoga blocks are used in studios to help yogis ease into positions and find their balance. They’re also helpful for self-paced home practice between classes.
Best Valentine’s table decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Romance is all about atmosphere. If everything isn’t just right, all your efforts to create the perfect Valentine’s Day could be in vain. Since a romantic meal is the focal point for many couples, having the best Valentine’s table decorations is crucial to creating the proper mood.
Holistic health for your pets with Healthy Paws Herbal Labs
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Our four-legged friends are parts of our families, so treat them like it! Healthy Paws Herbal Labs makes it easy to provide holistic health products for all your pet’s needs. Healthy Paws uses Eastern medicine to help dogs, cats and...
