The City of Lawrence and partners Baldwin City and City of Eudora are receiving $160,000 in federal funding from the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) to complete a Vision Zero Safety Action Plan for Lawrence, Eudora and Baldwin City. This award comes as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program, an initiative to fund regional, local, and tribal plans to prevent roadway deaths and injury.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO