2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting
A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
Cyclist hit by car in Dana Point, stabbed by driver, dies in hospital
A Lexus driver struck a bicyclist on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday afternoon, then got out and stabbed the cyclist. The driver was held by Good Samaritans until officers arrived. The cyclist died in the hospital.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a white Lexus sedan hit a bicyclist riding northbound along PCH at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection.The OCSD said the cyclist was riding in the bike lane and stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind. The driver intentionally struck the cyclist, officials said.The Lexus...
KRMG
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
KTLA.com
Cyclist dies after being hit by car, then assaulted by driver in Dana Point
A cyclist in Dana Point has died after being struck by a vehicle and then assaulted by the driver, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway. “A cyclist was struck...
RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death
In a new low, Huntington Beach police shot and killed Anthony Lowe, a Black man with amputated legs, and defended doing so. The post RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death appeared first on NewsOne.
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
foxla.com
Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station. The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m. Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
