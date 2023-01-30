WEST ORANGE, NJ — Schneider Hardware celebrates its 100th anniversary as a West Orange business this year. It is currently operated by third-generation owners Roger and Gerald Schneider. The business was started by their grandfather Isadore Schneider in 1923, then passed to his son Lee Schneider, who passed it to his sons, the current owners. The Schneiders, pictured here with Mayor Susan McCartney and the West Orange Township Council, were honored at the Jan. 24 council meeting and awarded proclamations presented by McCartney and Shana Melius of U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr.’s office.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO