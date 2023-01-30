Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
American Theater Group to present ‘Parade’ in Basking Ridge, West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The American Theater Group, a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, will present “Parade,” the Tony Award–winning musical, from March 2 through 5 at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, and from March 9 through 11 at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Tillet to speak at South Orange–Maplewood Adult School
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School will present Pulitzer Prize–winning critic Salamishah Tillet, an Orange native, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. Register online at tinyurl.com/5n8rhwdw. “The Story of an American Masterpiece” is a public lecture and...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Media Association launches ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Media Association is excited to announce the launch of their brand new ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’ on Feb. 1, which coincides with the 37th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day. The program is the brainchild of West Orange High School Media Association founder and Class of 2023 scholar-athlete Mason Bashkoff.
essexnewsdaily.com
Durand-Hedden, CCR to honor black history with lecture and workshop
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In honor of Black History Month this February, Durand-Hedden House & Garden and the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold two events dedicated to African American genealogy. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., join Barbara Velazquez at Durand-Hedden, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia High School students win prizes at 2023 Emerging Artist Exhibition
UNION, NJ — On Sunday, Jan. 29, students, parents, visual art educators and arts administrators from across New Jersey gathered at Kean University’s James Howe Gallery, located on the Union campus, to celebrate the 35th Emerging Artist Exhibition, sponsored by the Art Administrators of New Jersey. This exhibit...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia High School students win at the Ramapo College Film Festival
MAHWAH, NJ — Columbia High School students recently won awards at the Ramapo College Film Festival. Junior Jarrett Jackson and senior Joshua Apostolico won the Best Screenplay Award for their film “Tardy!” This is the first time Columbia High School students have won this award at Ramapo. Jackson Apostolico also starred in the film, with guest appearances from CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, senior Adam Hanselman and teacher Paul Marigliano.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood Foundation launches with more than $600K in donations
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Foundation, a philanthropic community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Maplewood, announced on Jan. 25 its official launch. Led by a diverse board of 16 volunteer trustees, each a Maplewoodian, the organization...
essexnewsdaily.com
U.S. News ranks Montclair State online graduate programs among best in the country
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University’s online Master of Arts in educational leadership program is ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. The national ranking for the program is up four spots from 2022 and has improved for the fourth consecutive year.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall’s online nursing program again ranks best in New Jersey
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — U.S. News and World Report has once again recognized Seton Hall University as having one of the top programs in the nation for its online graduate nursing programs. This year the program was ranked 33rd in the nation out of 203 programs at colleges and...
essexnewsdaily.com
County collects 15 tons of food donations at Holiday Lights Spectacular
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced that 88,652 people visited the annual Essex County Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo and more than 15 tons of nonperishable food, clothing and toys were collected for those in need. “It is humbling to see...
essexnewsdaily.com
U.S. News ranks Seton Hall U’s online education program in top 17 percent
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In its new national survey of online graduate education programs, U.S. News and World Report has recognized Seton Hall University’s Online Graduate Education Leadership Program as one of the top in the nation, rising significantly from its ranking last year. For 2023, the program...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange, Payne recognize 100-year-old hardware business
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Schneider Hardware celebrates its 100th anniversary as a West Orange business this year. It is currently operated by third-generation owners Roger and Gerald Schneider. The business was started by their grandfather Isadore Schneider in 1923, then passed to his son Lee Schneider, who passed it to his sons, the current owners. The Schneiders, pictured here with Mayor Susan McCartney and the West Orange Township Council, were honored at the Jan. 24 council meeting and awarded proclamations presented by McCartney and Shana Melius of U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr.’s office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS wrestlers excel at ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — August Katz, Derek Mingmongkol, Reid Ordower and Jared Van Allen enjoyed solid performances to lead the Columbia High School wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Katz, a freshman,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls fencing shines at Santelli Championships
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls fencing team enjoyed a strong showing at the Santelli Championships on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Drew University in Madison. The Cougars finished in third place overall out of 50 high schools. Here are the Cougars performances. In foil, senior Bonney...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS indoor track teams shine at county meet
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in fifth place overall at the Essex County Indoor Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Here are the Bengals highlights. Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took second...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team captures ECT title in record fashion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep crowned six individual wrestling champions and set an Essex County Tournament record by scoring an amazing 342.5 points, which beat the previous record of 275, set by Livingston in 2001. The Pirates captured their ninth team title, which is the most in...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep’s Darren Burton II and Jordan McAllister selected to Super 100 football team
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior defensive back Darren Burton II and senior linebacker Jordan McAllister were selected to the Super 100 football team recently. They will be honored by the New Jersey Football Coaches Association at its annual dinner on March 12 at the Pines Manor in Edison.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ FamilyCare now provides insurance regardless of immigration status
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance. “As of Jan. 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops has good run in the Essex County tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, lost at No. 5 seed East Orange Campus High School 39-32 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at East Orange Campus. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 13...
Comments / 0