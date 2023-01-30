Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
manualredeye.com
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly
Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
wdrb.com
Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
Kentucky’s Home To 3 Giant Indoor Foam Amusement Arenas & One Just Opened
The kids are going to absolutely love this and probably some adults too. Kentucky is now home to three different giant indoor foam amusement arenas and we got a look inside. For all you Nerf Gun loving peeps this place is all about Nerf Wars and more. As a mom of three boys, I feel like I had my own personal indoor nerf arena while they were all growing up.
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant still going strong for almost 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up good food for almost 100 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the South Louisville hot spot as they begin their 99th season. During 2023, it will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
WLKY.com
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
wdrb.com
Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, charged with DUI in southern Indiana after police chase
Ind. — A Louisville man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal recklessness after a police chase ended in southern Indiana. The chase began just south of the Memphis exit on Interstate 65 Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. Indiana State Police said that 29-year-old Tyler Tweedy was headed for home in Louisville, but never made it.
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Linda Shore saddled up to one of the three Burning Barrel machines in the back of Bud’s Tavern, a bar advertising “good food, good times, good people” in a Jeffersontown strip mall that also includes a karate studio and a Mexican restaurant called The Yellow Cactus.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Clark Memorial Bridge reopens after brief closure during police response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge has reopened after it was completely shut down during a police response Wednesday morning. MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to the bridge just before 9 a.m. A photo taken by a WDRB reporter shows multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance on the scene.
