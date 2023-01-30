ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

New sports bar set to open near 4th Street Live in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Parlay is located on Muhammad Ali Boulevard next to the Seelbach Hotel between Fourth and Fifth streets. Complete with a full bar, Parlay serves stadium food options like nachos, pulled pork sandwiches and...
The women-owned businesses of Louisville : Biscuit Belly

Woman-Owned Wallet, a shop in Nulu, features a directory of the women-owned restaurants, stores and services based in Louisville. One of the nine included restaurants is Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style biscuit sandwich shop, with many locations- three of which are in different parts of Louisville. Lauren and Chad Coulter are...
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
LG&E restores power to downtown Louisville customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A power outage in downtown Louisville affected businesses and events planned for Wednesday. The power went out at 3:15 p.m. according to the outage map. The LG&E power outage map showed the power was out from Second Street down to Ninth Street and impacted 38 different customers.
Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
Mike Linnig's Restaurant still going strong for almost 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up good food for almost 100 years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the South Louisville hot spot as they begin their 99th season. During 2023, it will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and...
Tuesday of Kentucky Derby week has a new theme: 502'sDay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky Derby week issomething. There's the Derby, obviously, on Saturday. Oaks the day before, Friday. Thursday eventually became known as "Thurby." And now, Tuesday will be known as "502'sDay." According to Churchill Downs, it "celebrates what makes Kentucky Derby Week special: the local community."
Portion of Spring Street in New Albany to be converted into two-way street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-way street in New Albany could soon see drivers traveling in both directions, if both the city and the state of Indiana have their way. There's a plan to convert a portion of Spring Street, from State Street to 5th Street, into a two-way street. If that section of Spring Street is converted from one-way to two-way, it could increase access to downtown, as well as visibility for businesses.
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Louisville man arrested, charged with DUI in southern Indiana after police chase

Ind. — A Louisville man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal recklessness after a police chase ended in southern Indiana. The chase began just south of the Memphis exit on Interstate 65 Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. Indiana State Police said that 29-year-old Tyler Tweedy was headed for home in Louisville, but never made it.
