Related
Ending the public health emergency means the end of free COVID tests
The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system, as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free. Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth-shattering.…
‘Transition point’: COVID-19 pandemic not over yet, WHO emergency committee declares
While many masks have been put away, and society has returned to the way things were before 2020, the World Health Organization has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead it’s at a “transition point.”
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker Set to Lift COVID Health Emergencies
Illinois will soon be lifting its COVID health emergencies, but what will that mean for you?. The move comes as the state aligns with federal changes this spring. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Biden and Pritzker Ending COVID Public Health...
Doctor tells skeptical CNN hosts that COVID deaths are being 'overcounted': People need 'accurate reporting'
CNN medical analyst Leana Wen explained her piece outlining how in her view the medical community has overcounting the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Health Care — The days of free COVID tests are numbered
🎤 Beyoncé has officially announced the dates for her Renaissance Tour this year. Will Ticketmaster be able to handle the demand or should we expect another congressional hearing? In health news, COVID-19’s public health emergency label will end May 11, which likely spells the end of free tests. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup,…
Public health, LGBTQ advocacy groups say nation remains unprepared for next outbreak
A coalition of leading public health organizations on Tuesday praised the administration’s response to the mpox outbreak but raised red flags about the nation’s continued “lack of readiness” to swiftly respond to health threats or emergencies. In a letter to President Biden sent as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) public health emergency…
The U.S. COVID health emergency is set to end in May. From the end of free COVID tests to the return of copays, here’s what it means for you
The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID public health emergency on May 11, it said Monday, bringing to an end access to free COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines for many. The announcement stunned many. The World Health Organization had announced earlier in the day that it would extend...
The United States Aspires to Stop The Covid-19 Public Health Emergency in May
The conclusion of the case of emergencies, which is scheduled for May 11, will result in a complicated series of policy modifications and mark the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership's pandemic reaction.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
ajmc.com
US Has Highest Infant, Maternal Mortality Rates Despite the Most Health Care Spending
The United States possesses the highest infant and maternal mortality rates compared with any other high-income country, even though it spends the most on health care. The United States has the highest infant and maternal mortality rates out of any other high-income country and simultaneously spends the most on health care, according to a report released Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund.
Ars Technica
US still has the worst, most expensive health care of any high-income country
Americans spend an exorbitant amount of money on health care and have for years. As a country, the US spends more on health care than any other high-income country in the world—on the basis of both per-person costs and a share of gross domestic product. Yet, you wouldn't know it from looking at major health metrics in years past; the US has relatively abysmal health. And, if anything, the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the US health care system's failures relative to its peers, according to a new analysis by the Commonwealth Fund.
msn.com
Biden plans to end the Covid public health emergency this spring in a major shift to federal response
The Biden administration in May plans to end national and public health emergencies tied to the coronavirus, signaling a new approach to how the federal government views Covid almost three years after the pandemic started. Existing emergency declarations would be extended until May 11 and then expire, the White House...
POLITICO
The FTC's health data warning shot
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a settlement with prescription discount site and telehealth provider GoodRx that could lead to enhanced protections for the health data Americans share with websites, mobile apps and myriad other connected devices. Right now, that data exists in a legal gray area. It’s not covered...
Next Avenue
Telehealth Use Increasing Among Older Adults in Urban Areas
Statistics show that more women and members of diverse groups are relying on telehealth, which is a positive step toward better health equity. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there has been a steady increase in telehealth and telemedicine appointments across the country, where care is delivered to patients via video or telephone.
Kaiser Family Foundation
KFF Health Tracking Poll: Early 2023 Update On Public Awareness On Abortion and Emergency Contraception
The legality of medication abortion (mifepristone and misoprostol) and emergency contraceptives are a big source of confusion for adults in the U.S., including among women ages 18-49, who are their primary users. About half of adults report they are “unsure” as to whether medication abortion is legal in their state, including 41% of women ages 18 to 49. In addition, one in eight adults (13%), including one in 10 women, living in states where abortion is currently banned incorrectly believe medication abortion is legal in their state.
techaiapp.com
Jase Medical Review: Emergency Antibiotics for Travel
In this Jase Medical review, I want to share the importance of having emergency antibiotics while traveling and how Jase Medical can provide that extra level of protection and security. As a seasoned traveler, I understand the importance of being prepared for any situation, especially when it comes to health...
Long COVID Is Keeping Significant Numbers of People Out of Work, Study Finds
Long COVID is having a significant effect on America’s workforce, preventing substantial numbers of people from going back to work while others continue needing medical care long after returning to their jobs, according to a new analysis of workers’ compensation claims in New York state.
CBC News
Leaders call for more government action to keep rural ERs open 24 hours/day across the province
It's a cold, wintry day in northern B.C. The roads are icy and snow is heavily falling. Then you experience a medical emergency. The problem: the local hospital is closed. Now you're forced to travel hours, in treacherous conditions, for the medical attention you need. That's the reality for many...
Essence
Black-Owned Healthcare Hiring Platform Incredible Health Is Now Being Used By 1/4 U.S. Nurses & 75% Of Top-Ranked Hospitals
Dr. Iman Abuzeid's hiring platform Incredible Health, is the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers and they have the numbers to prove it. Dr. Iman Abuzeid is changing the way our healthcare professionals get hired. According to a news release shared with ESSENCE, her hiring platform Incredible Health,...
Tv20detroit.com
2021 birth rate shows a slight bump
More women gave birth in 2021 than in 2020, according to a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says there were more than 3,600,000 births in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020. However, that's still below pre-pandemic levels as 2020 saw a 4% drop from 2019.
