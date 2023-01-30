ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Ending the public health emergency means the end of free COVID tests

The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system, as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free. Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth-shattering.…
The Hill

The Hill

Public health, LGBTQ advocacy groups say nation remains unprepared for next outbreak

A coalition of leading public health organizations on Tuesday praised the administration’s response to the mpox outbreak but raised red flags about the nation’s continued “lack of readiness” to swiftly respond to health threats or emergencies. In a letter to President Biden sent as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) public health emergency…
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
ajmc.com

US Has Highest Infant, Maternal Mortality Rates Despite the Most Health Care Spending

The United States possesses the highest infant and maternal mortality rates compared with any other high-income country, even though it spends the most on health care. The United States has the highest infant and maternal mortality rates out of any other high-income country and simultaneously spends the most on health care, according to a report released Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund.
Ars Technica

POLITICO

The FTC's health data warning shot

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a settlement with prescription discount site and telehealth provider GoodRx that could lead to enhanced protections for the health data Americans share with websites, mobile apps and myriad other connected devices. Right now, that data exists in a legal gray area. It’s not covered...
Next Avenue

Telehealth Use Increasing Among Older Adults in Urban Areas

Statistics show that more women and members of diverse groups are relying on telehealth, which is a positive step toward better health equity. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there has been a steady increase in telehealth and telemedicine appointments across the country, where care is delivered to patients via video or telephone.
Kaiser Family Foundation

KFF Health Tracking Poll: Early 2023 Update On Public Awareness On Abortion and Emergency Contraception

The legality of medication abortion (mifepristone and misoprostol) and emergency contraceptives are a big source of confusion for adults in the U.S., including among women ages 18-49, who are their primary users. About half of adults report they are “unsure” as to whether medication abortion is legal in their state, including 41% of women ages 18 to 49. In addition, one in eight adults (13%), including one in 10 women, living in states where abortion is currently banned incorrectly believe medication abortion is legal in their state.
techaiapp.com

Jase Medical Review: Emergency Antibiotics for Travel

In this Jase Medical review, I want to share the importance of having emergency antibiotics while traveling and how Jase Medical can provide that extra level of protection and security. As a seasoned traveler, I understand the importance of being prepared for any situation, especially when it comes to health...
Tv20detroit.com

2021 birth rate shows a slight bump

More women gave birth in 2021 than in 2020, according to a new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says there were more than 3,600,000 births in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020. However, that's still below pre-pandemic levels as 2020 saw a 4% drop from 2019.
