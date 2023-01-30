ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen in December

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man who was last seen in December. Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, was last seen by his daughter on Dec. 24, 2022. The Detroit Police Department said she hasn't been able to contact him or find him.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Family demands answers from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy

(WXYZ) — A horrifying violent death of a young boy in Detroit left the family of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher demanding answers from Child Protective Services. He was found dead from physical abuse and torture in late January despite calls to CPS for help. “He loved to be loved. Go...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Very alarming': Search on for 3 missing men after canceled Detroit performance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for three men who vanished before they were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit. Detroit police say Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were all traveling to the show together when it was allegedly canceled. Their phones were shut off shortly after and no one could reach them.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court. It happened Tuesday evening at Ypsilanti Community High School as the boys junior varsity team was playing Adrian High School. “My response was just shock....
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle

(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
DAVISON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
WYANDOTTE, MI

Community Policy