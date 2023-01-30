Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Dexter student who authorities believed was lured from family has been found safe
DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Dexter student they were worried was lured away from their family has been found safe. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says additional details will be shared at a later time. Authorities originally believed...
Tv20detroit.com
6 students detained, 2 tased after physical altercation at Southfield high school
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said. School resource officers and security responded to the altercation in the cafeteria around...
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen in December
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help with finding a missing man who was last seen in December. Melvin Gosha Jr., 72, was last seen by his daughter on Dec. 24, 2022. The Detroit Police Department said she hasn't been able to contact him or find him.
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Tv20detroit.com
Family demands answers from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy
(WXYZ) — A horrifying violent death of a young boy in Detroit left the family of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher demanding answers from Child Protective Services. He was found dead from physical abuse and torture in late January despite calls to CPS for help. “He loved to be loved. Go...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
Tv20detroit.com
'Very alarming': Search on for 3 missing men after canceled Detroit performance
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The search is on for three men who vanished before they were scheduled to perform at a club in Detroit. Detroit police say Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker were all traveling to the show together when it was allegedly canceled. Their phones were shut off shortly after and no one could reach them.
Tv20detroit.com
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits. The two ladies behind the business are sisters who grew up on the city's east side. They opened for medical in 2016 on Mack Avenue. Owners Teri...
Tv20detroit.com
Fundraiser planned for MSP trooper hurt during crash investigation in Detroit
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking the public to help a trooper who was seriously injured while investigating a crash in Detroit in December. MSP says trooper Anna Humes was hurt on Dec. 23, 2022. She was responding to a crash on I-94 near Chene Street.
Tv20detroit.com
Community Financial Credit Union inspires Plymouth High School students through competition
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — When local businesses and organizations give students real-world experiences, it isn’t just the students who benefit. It is an idea that was demonstrated through a project at Plymouth High School. Tyra Johnson leads the Advanced Marketing class at Plymouth High School. She teaches students...
Tv20detroit.com
Search continues for 3 missing rappers; mom fighting to find her son, fears the worst
(WXYZ) — On January 21, Armani Kelly who goes by the stage name Marley Whoop was scheduled to perform at a night lounge in Detroit. He texted his fiance that night saying the show was canceled and no one has seen or heard from him since. "I don't want...
Tv20detroit.com
Mom of local teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
(WXYZ) — It was a stunning case of online danger resulting in real-life violence here in metro Detroit. Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted. “He just...
Tv20detroit.com
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
Tv20detroit.com
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo. Love for the city of Detroit will be celebrated during Motown Love, and the Detroit RV & Camping Show returns. Here's a list of seven things to...
Tv20detroit.com
Southbound M-10 reopens near W. Grand Boulevard after shooting
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on The Lodge Freeway in Detroit Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on southbound M-10, The Lodge freeway, just south of West Grand Boulevard. The freeway closed as authorities investigated but has since reopened. According to Michigan...
Tv20detroit.com
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court. It happened Tuesday evening at Ypsilanti Community High School as the boys junior varsity team was playing Adrian High School. “My response was just shock....
Tv20detroit.com
Domestic violence charges filed against man at center of low bond controvery
(WXYZ) — A day after his bond in his attempted murder case was revoked, Torrion Hudson is now facing domestic assault charges in connection with the weekend incident that led to the hearing in that case. Hudson has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do...
Tv20detroit.com
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
Tv20detroit.com
Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle
(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law. Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield. Courtney Protz-Sanders says it...
Tv20detroit.com
Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
Comments / 0