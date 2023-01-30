ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are big problems with the United States Post Office in two mountain towns in west-central Colorado. Some residents say they haven’t received their mail in weeks in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes, both are south of Vail. People there say they are missing...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9 a.m.:. CSFD tweeted a video a short time later and said crews were getting the blaze under...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs announces location of new Senior Center, tentative construction timeline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. the location of the new Senior Center. The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, the city said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
buenavistacolorado.org

Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes

This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

U.S. Air Force Academy Prepares for Green Comet

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Space exploration and understanding are what cadets and scientists at the U.S. Air Force Academy are reaching for. With the looming “once in a lifetime” green comet scheduled to make a pass over Earth, multiple telescopes on the Academy’s grounds will face the night sky in hopes of gathering images of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo leaders debate potential negative impacts of wine to be sold in grocery stores

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An hour-long and occasionally heated presentation during a City Council work session Monday night highlighted concerns regarding the upcoming sale of wine in grocery stores, and questions about how to address them. YouTube That sale is mandated by the November passage of Proposition 125 by statewide voters, despite critics saying that The post Pueblo leaders debate potential negative impacts of wine to be sold in grocery stores appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft

(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
AVONDALE, CO
KKTV

Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm. After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR. “Treating heartworm is no easy feat, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy