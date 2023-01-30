Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
KJCT8
USPS delays in Colorado mountain towns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are big problems with the United States Post Office in two mountain towns in west-central Colorado. Some residents say they haven’t received their mail in weeks in Buena Vista and Twin Lakes, both are south of Vail. People there say they are missing...
KKTV
Firefighters contain propane fire at Air Force Academy
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters and a Hazmat team have contained a propane fire at the Air Force Academy Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted just after 9 a.m.:. CSFD tweeted a video a short time later and said crews were getting the blaze under...
KRDO
Colorado Springs announces location of new Senior Center, tentative construction timeline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. the location of the new Senior Center. The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, the city said.
buenavistacolorado.org
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month
Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.
K99
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
U.S. Air Force Academy Prepares for Green Comet
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Space exploration and understanding are what cadets and scientists at the U.S. Air Force Academy are reaching for. With the looming “once in a lifetime” green comet scheduled to make a pass over Earth, multiple telescopes on the Academy’s grounds will face the night sky in hopes of gathering images of the […]
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Republican leaders sideline El Paso County chairwoman in contentious meeting
Leaders of the Colorado Republican Party on Monday voted to appoint a “neutral” person to oversee the El Paso County Republican Party reorganizational meeting and elections in less than two weeks. The extraordinary vote signaled that a majority of state party officials do not trust Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins...
cpr.org
A Woodland Park educator stood up for her students — and lost her job
On a winter weekend, Sara Lee peers through the library window at Woodland Park High School. She’s outside looking in — to the special place that she and her student library advisory board created. It’s filled with plants, couches and murals. It looks like a pathway of books in a forest.
Pueblo leaders debate potential negative impacts of wine to be sold in grocery stores
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An hour-long and occasionally heated presentation during a City Council work session Monday night highlighted concerns regarding the upcoming sale of wine in grocery stores, and questions about how to address them. YouTube That sale is mandated by the November passage of Proposition 125 by statewide voters, despite critics saying that The post Pueblo leaders debate potential negative impacts of wine to be sold in grocery stores appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft
(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire
A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
KKTV
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm. After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR. “Treating heartworm is no easy feat, […]
