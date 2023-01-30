Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Beyoncé performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. She will be performing at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on July 17. Ticketing begins Feb. 6 with early presale access to Beyoncé’s BeyHive fan club. Live Nation said...
African Americans’ contributions to the bourbon industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth. In Louisville, Brough Brothers take a family approach to bourbon culture. In 2020, the family-run bourbon distillery made history as the first African-American-owned distillery in the state. “The...
SnowTALK! 2/2
The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month. Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST. The incident was confirmed in a letter...
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race medals have been unveiled for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The miniMarathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay each have their own design featuring an outline of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon medal has a large number 50 front and center that’s trimmed in metallic silver and gold for the milestone of its 50th run, according to a release. The Marathon and Relay medals have the distance of 26.2 miles in the design.
New IU Southeast chancellor named
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman with ties to the Louisville area and an alumna of Indiana University has been chosen to become the new chancellor of IU Southeast. If approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees, Deborah Ford will become chancellor of IU Southeast on July 1. Ford will succeed Kelly A. Ryan, who is currently interim chancellor for the current academic year.
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger. The Derby Burger Challenge has begun, according to KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Beef burger recipes can now be submitted through March 3. During the competition, eight finalists...
Gov. Beshear holding ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening tour’
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts Feb. 14 in Hopkinsville and includes a stop on Feb. 21 in Owensboro. Click here to register for it. “Access to reliable high-speed internet...
Family, friends celebrate the lives of the Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lives of a pregnant woman and two little girls wiped away after a fire started at a house in Lebanon Junction. On Wednesday night, their friends and family celebrating what made them who they were. Hundreds of people showed up to the Paroquet Springs Conference...
Teaching Black history in Kentucky’s classrooms
DJJ LawsuiNew lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistt. A damning lawsuit has been filed in federal court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Family, friends celebrate the lives of the Lebanon Junction fire victims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The lives...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arctic cold front arrives after 2am tonight...leading to very cold air for Friday-Saturday AM. It will come through mainly dry with only a small window for a few snow flurries right as the front passes. Wind chills in the single digits look likely both Friday/Saturday AM.
Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay educated. School’s Out Science Camp will run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 and ending the week of July 31, according to the science center.
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville is transitioning from a business bust to a business boom. Last week the Louisville Downtown Partnership announced the area is officially going from “recovery” to “growth” mode and the numbers are there to prove this is the case. Some business...
‘I could not be more excited’: New UofL president begins tenure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s 19th president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, officially began her first day on Wednesday. Schatzel was introduced as the university’s president back in Nov. 2022, previously serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. She succeeded Dr. Lori Gonzalez, the university’s interim...
Bellarmine’s head coach spoke at Rotary Club of Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine head coach, Scotty Davenport, spoke at the Clark County rotary club today. While at the Rotary Club of Clark County, Davenport talked about his success as head coach for the Knights, as well as some of the team members from Indiana and the impact he hopes the will make in the community.
Louisville, other Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement. The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout...
TARC honors Black, African American leaders by saving a seat during Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City said it would be saving a seat to honor Louisville-area Black and African American leaders during Black History Month. The seats on each bus will highlight both national and local historical figures and celebrate their role they played in American...
Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to give his State of the City address on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. WAVE News will be monitoring the speech and provide updates on what Mayor Greenberg announces as he discusses priorities for the community. Watch the State of...
Both directions of Clark Memorial Bridge closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge should be aware of traffic being blocked. Crews have both directions of the bridge closed right now due to a police incident, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. This is a developing story.
Meyzeek Middle School students participate in NASA Techrise Competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four students from Meyzeek Middle School are participating the NASA Techrise Competition. According to the release, the competition has students from all over the nation submitting designs for a module that is going to be sent to the upper atmosphere to collect data. The Meyzeek Team...
