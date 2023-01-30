ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Air Supply coming to Fresno in August

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMckQ_0kWUOEYV00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The duet Air Supply along with Little River Band will take the stage in Fresno in August.

The event will take place at the Warnors Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Air Supply was signed to Arista Records and in 1980 “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world, making its way to the top of the charts.

Then came “All Out of Love”, a song that experts said got to the top of the charts even quicker than the first single.

After having seven top-five singles, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beattles’ run of consecutive top-five singles.

According to chart history, the albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

“Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and with other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

Tickets can be purchased at ETix or warnorscenter.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

The Visalia Spring Fest is back this weekend

The Visalia Springfest, the valley’s biggest home show, is happening this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA. Friday, Feb. 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th from 10 a.m....
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023

(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen masacre reward rises to $20,100

GOSHEN – Two weeks after the massacre of a family in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff Office is continuing investigations and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says arrests will be made in this case. In a press conference held by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30, Sheriff Boudreaux gave...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

High heat, low demand hurt walnut crop

Valley farms are tearing out older trees, less desirable varieties and looking to plant alternative crops. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees and less desirable varieties as the price for the nut has plummeted well below the cost of production, causing some growers to rethink walnuts and look for alternative crops.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Thursday, Feb. 2. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with […]
DOS PALOS, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
CBS News

California sinkhole swallows third car in 2 weeks

A massive sinkhole that has completely split a road a two-lane road in San Joaquin, California, has now swallowed three separate vehicles despite the hole being clearly marked, authorities say. The sinkhole broke out earlier this month when the California Highway Patrol said that a compromised retention pond caused the road to erode. Video from Jan. 17 shows water seeping through the roadway and clearing out the material from underneath the pavement. But just hours after the highway patrol posted about the unsafe conditions and placed "road closed" and "flooded" signs nearby, a car drove right through the flooded area on Kasson...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Settlement reached on fertilizer company lawsuit in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena). City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014. As part of […]
HANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash

Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy