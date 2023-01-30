Air Supply coming to Fresno in August

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The duet Air Supply along with Little River Band will take the stage in Fresno in August.

The event will take place at the Warnors Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Air Supply was signed to Arista Records and in 1980 “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world, making its way to the top of the charts.

Then came “All Out of Love”, a song that experts said got to the top of the charts even quicker than the first single.

After having seven top-five singles, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beattles’ run of consecutive top-five singles.

According to chart history, the albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

“Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and with other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

Tickets can be purchased at ETix or warnorscenter.org .

