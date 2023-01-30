Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
nbc15.com
Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.
Channel 3000
Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
nbc15.com
MPD: 29-year-old attempts home break-in, runs through snow without shoes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and fled the scene without shoes on Sunday. Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers were dispatched to 2417 Badger Lane after a report of a burglary. The resident woke up to the suspect inside of their house wearing dark clothing, a backpack and a mask. He eventually left the home, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning
JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Channel 3000
Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
Channel 3000
Fresh tracks in snow lead officers to south Madison burglary suspect
MADISON, Wis. -- Fresh tracks in the snow helped lead Madison police officers to a man who they said broke into a south side home over the weekend while a person slept inside. In an incident report Tuesday evening, Madison Police Department Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Badger Lane around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary in progress.
radioplusinfo.com
2-2-23 dodge county home invasion
Nobody was injured and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is continuing it’s investigation into an armed home invasion. The incident happened about 6:30am Saturday at a residence on Indian Road, in the Town of Hustisford. The victim reported that two men posing as law enforcement officers said they were looking for a homicide suspect. One suspect remained with the victim while the other suspect began searching the house and asked where the victim’s valuables were. Once the suspects completed their search of the house, they fled in a white pickup truck. The suspects are reported as being white males wearing masks and one of them possibly has a southern accent. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle of interest in this investigation which is a white Ford, single-cab pickup. If you have information regarding this incident who know who may own or drive this vehicle please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
nbc15.com
Fitchburg apartment fire displaces residents from 16 units
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The people who live in sixteen Fitchburg apartment were displaced over the weekend when a fire broke out at their complex. The Fitchburg Fire Department said they received multiple phone calls from tenants reporting a fire coming from the outside of one of the apartment complexes.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Platteville
On Tuesday around 7 am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle crash with airbag deployment. 57 year old April Schreck of Platteville was traveling north on Highway 151 when she lost control of her vehicle on the exit 21 off–ramp. The vehicle struck a stop ahead sign and came to rest next to the pavement. Shreck was not injured in the crash, however her vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was Precision Automotive of Platteville.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
Channel 3000
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up, a criminal complaint in the case says. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony...
