ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Judge lowers bond for JCPS teacher accused of groping adult men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools math teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men pleaded not guilty to new charges Tuesday morning. Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: man dies after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Valley Station area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon has died, according to LMPD's Homicide Unit. The victim was taken to University Hospital after he was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane, which is near Terry Road and West Pages Lane. That's in a neighborhood near the Valley Station-Pleasure Ridge Park area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Man arrested after police say he fired at officers, set home on fire in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire. Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy