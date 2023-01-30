Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
wdrb.com
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
wdrb.com
Family of 27-year-old who died at LaRue County Detention Center suing jail employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost a year after a 27-year-old man was found dead at LaRue County Detention Center, his family is suing the county jail's former jailer and officers. Dalton Milby, who was being housed at LaRue County Detention Center, died at the jail on Feb. 12, 2022. His...
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
wdrb.com
Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
wdrb.com
Oldham County police have 'person of interest' in 1 of 2 weekend shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend. Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't...
wdrb.com
Judge lowers bond for JCPS teacher accused of groping adult men
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools math teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men pleaded not guilty to new charges Tuesday morning. Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on...
wdrb.com
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies, department says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The assistant fire chief for Southeast Bullitt Fire has died. The department posted on Facebook Wednesday night that Joe Thompson had passed away. He was a firefighter at Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville for over 40 years. A cause of death hasn't been released. Funeral details are...
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
wdrb.com
LMPD: man dies after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Valley Station area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon has died, according to LMPD's Homicide Unit. The victim was taken to University Hospital after he was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane, which is near Terry Road and West Pages Lane. That's in a neighborhood near the Valley Station-Pleasure Ridge Park area.
wdrb.com
Vigil honors mother, 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County community poured out love and support for a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire. A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of Eryn Toogood, and six-year-old girls Haisley Heath and Raegan Maraman. They died...
wdrb.com
Police seeking 29-year-old wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash in Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month. According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after police say he fired at officers, set home on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire. Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Neighbors in the Highlands call for action, voice frustrations over increase in violent crime
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicides, auto thefts and drugs. Those who live in the Highlands say they're concerned about what's happening on their streets. Bardstown Road is a corner of Louisville known for great restaurants, cool shops and an urban feel, but those who call the neighborhood home are up in arms about the increase of violence they're seeing.
wdrb.com
ISP: Louisville man arrested after leaving the scene of accident, fleeing police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after he left the scene of a crash and led police on a pursuit, both in a vehicle and on foot, according to Indiana State Police. Tyler L. Tweedy, 29, was arrested for crashing his car into a semi-truck and...
wdrb.com
Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he chased, shot Shively club worker in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh...
wdrb.com
Truck stolen outside Valley Station was more than a vehicle, it was a home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim. This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station. Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left...
wdrb.com
Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
