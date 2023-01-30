Giannis Antetokounmpo, the humblest superstar, talks about his cheapness and the number one thing he spends his money on

Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on being called cheap and the number one thing he spends his money on

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian immigrant parents. He grew up in poverty and faced challenges such as homelessness and hunger, but he developed a love for basketball from a young age. His humble beginnings built him into a player everyone loves to this day because of “down to earth” character and his unquestionable basketball abilities. Giannis was recently hosted by Serge Ibaka on his show How hungry are you? in which he answered questions about being a cheap NBA superstar.

The humblest superstar

When asked about his cheapness and being cheap, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar wasted no time getting his point across.

“ Cheap for myself, yes, for me, I don’t care, I don’t care about material. But for my family, no. When it comes to my family, I give them more than I give myself .”

Giannis stated on multiple occasions that his family is the biggest reason for his success, so it is not surprising that he gives them a significant portion of his earnings. There is also a well-known story in NBA circles about the time rookie Giannis sent his whole paycheck to his family in Greece, leaving him without a single penny to pay for the taxi ride to the stadium. His behavior on and off the floor goes a long way in supporting his title as the humblest superstar. His positive and unexaggerated humbleness is something that fans recognize, and this is exactly what makes him one of the most beloved NBA superstars, as shown by his selection as the captain of the All Star team.

Giannis net worth

As of 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s net worth is estimated at around $110 million. He earns most of his income through his NBA salary and endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Coca-Cola. He has also made smart investments in various businesses and real estate in the Milwaukee area. That gives him a source of passive income and shows his commitment to giving back to the community and his organization.

“ Business, things that produce. Land, farm, things that produce .”

He concluded in Giannis-like fashion when asked about what things he spends the most money on. The Greek Freak’s entrepreneurial ventures showcase his business savvy and commitment to expanding his brand beyond his basketball career. He is a true inspiration for young athletes and entrepreneurs alike, demonstrating that with hard work and dedication, it is possible to achieve both financial successes and give back to the community.