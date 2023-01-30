Report: Nick Saban Meeting With Pac-12 Coach For Alabama's Offensive Coordinator Position

Bill O'Brien's plans to return to Foxborough and coach the Patriots' offense next season has left Nick Saban and Alabama without an offensive coordinator.

Fortunately for Crimson Tide fans, Saban appears willing to travel far and wide to get the next one.

According to a Monday report from Scott Eklund of Dawgman , Saban is set to meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb about the Tide's vacant O.C. position.

Grubb's first year as the Huskies' offensive coordinator came in 2022, however, he's had experience in the position before.

From 2019 to 2021, he coached quarterbacks and offensive linemen at Fresno State while also serving as the team's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

Following current Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to Washington last season, Grubb helped to lead his team to a seven-win improvement from the season prior. On top of his team improving from four to eleven wins, Grubb oversaw an improved passing attack that went from 72nd in the country in 2021 to No. 1 in the FBS last season.

At this time, it's unclear if Saban's visit to the Pacific Northwest was for a serious interview or just to get to know Washington's offensive mind.

Expect to hear more about the Tide's offensive coordinator search before their spring practices begin on Friday, March 11.