Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court last Monday on behalf of the estate of Randall Blevins, one of the six people killed in the November 22 shooting. A jury trial has been requested.
Suspect in labor trafficking case at Williamsburg laundry facility pleads guilty
The owner of Magnolia Cleaning Services pleaded guilty to federal fraud and human trafficking charges.
Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
Former Richneck principal not told about potential gun on school grounds: Lawyer
For the first time since Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner was shot on Jan. 6, a public statement is expected on behalf of former principal Briana Foster-Newton.
13newsnow.com
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HPD officers say someone shot and killed 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash on Monday night. Police say Layton was 8 months pregnant.
Richneck parent sounded alarm prior to shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine a light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach man shot, killed in shootout with police after lengthy standoff
A Virginia Beach man was shot and killed by police early Tuesday after a standoff during a domestic-related incident. Craig Byl, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which began at 9:30 p.m. Monday when Virginia Beach PD officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive.
WAVY News 10
Newport News fisherman evaded taxes for years, used stolen identity, DOJ says
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News commercial fisherman has admitted to using a stolen identity and other methods to evade federal income taxes for years. The Department of Justice says Eric Bautista, 37, worked as an independent contractor for various regional commercial fishing companies from about January 2017 to December 2020, and was paid over $500,000 for his work over that period.
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation. The person...
New trial begins for man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk this week. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for Doyle. Now loved ones of both Cummings and Doyle are sitting through this murder trial for the second time.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg business owner pleads guilty to labor trafficking, money laundering
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a Williamsburg laundry business pleaded guilty Tuesday in a case involving labor trafficking of people from Central America. The Department of Justice says George William Evans, 68, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud and commit offenses against the United States, including human trafficking of individuals from Central America, benefiting from forced labor, money laundering and harboring undocumented non-citizens.
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg Police search for two suspects accused of larceny
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car. On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car. According to police, the...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three charged in murder case
MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
Comments / 0