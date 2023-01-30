ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Attorney Gregory Sandler filed the lawsuit in Chesapeake Circuit Court last Monday on behalf of the estate of Randall Blevins, one of the six people killed in the November 22 shooting. A jury trial has been requested.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News fisherman evaded taxes for years, used stolen identity, DOJ says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News commercial fisherman has admitted to using a stolen identity and other methods to evade federal income taxes for years. The Department of Justice says Eric Bautista, 37, worked as an independent contractor for various regional commercial fishing companies from about January 2017 to December 2020, and was paid over $500,000 for his work over that period.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

New trial begins for man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. — A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk this week. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict for Doyle. Now loved ones of both Cummings and Doyle are sitting through this murder trial for the second time.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg business owner pleads guilty to labor trafficking, money laundering

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a Williamsburg laundry business pleaded guilty Tuesday in a case involving labor trafficking of people from Central America. The Department of Justice says George William Evans, 68, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud and commit offenses against the United States, including human trafficking of individuals from Central America, benefiting from forced labor, money laundering and harboring undocumented non-citizens.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police search for two suspects accused of larceny

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car. On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car. According to police, the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three charged in murder case

MURFREESBORO – Three individuals are in custody, charged in the death of a local man who was originally reported missing. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified those charged as 17-year-old Omarion Drake, 41-year-old Norman White, and 50-year old Charita Cherry. All reside in the 1100 block of Benthall Bridge Road, located south of Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, NC
13News Now

Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
