Columbus, OH

Columbus nonprofit to break ground on new project this Friday

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUa25_0kWUNGMA00

The new 10,000-sqft facility looks to be a “residential incubator” in the area. | Rendering via Marker

It’s a new year for Zora’s House + things are about to get bigger — 8,000+ sqft bigger to be exact.

Zora’s House , a local nonprofit started by women of color for women of color , will break ground
on Friday, Feb. 3 on a three-story facility that will eventually become its new headquarters in 2024. This new location will move the nonprofit from Summit Street into Weinland Park, where it will increase its space from 2,000 sqft to 10,000 sqft . Talk about an upgrade .

Now known as Zora House 2.0, this new space is five times bigger than the original HQ, and big plans are underway for the future. Once construction is complete, the new facility will offer a café inside its co-working spaces
+ a range of different options like office , event , and residential living space .

