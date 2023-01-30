ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

North Carolina woman plans to pay off mortgage, help kids with $150,000 lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251oz7_0kWUMg9900

WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Paula Harris, of Warrenton, said she looks forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 from a $5 scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, said she told her children the good news right after she won.

“They couldn’t believe it either,” she said.

Harris bought her Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Speedway on West 3rd St. in Ayden.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Friday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, Harris said she would use the winnings to help her kids.

