NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Duke among finalists for son of five-time NBA champ
Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list. RELATED: Duke goes all hands on deck for five-star ...
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors might have to consider trading Draymond Green
Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Warriors for this entire era. Now NBA trade rumors are hinting they might consider trading him. Can you imagine an NBA world without Draymond Green playing for the Golden State Warriors? It will happen eventually and that moment might be getting closer.
Steph Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Achieve This Feat
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on a different level right now
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes Extraordinary NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has moved into the top ten on an all-time NBA list.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Kevin Durant reveals which young NBA stars have his attention
Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant is the most recent in a line of superstar NBA players to give some love to a certain young baller on the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant knows talent when he sees it, and he recently gave a shoutout to Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, a 20-year-old Turkish talent who has been tearing it up in the league recently.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
NBA Trade Rumors: New player of interest has attention of multiple teams
As several high-profile names seem to be coming off the board, NBA trade rumors have identified a new focus for multiple teams. Rui Hachimura has already been traded. The Wizards seem to be broadcasting their willingness to keep Kyle Kuzma and try to re-sign him. Myles Turner has signed an extension with the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has said the Pistons told him they have big plans for him next season.
NBA Trade Rumors: New team interested in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey
The Pistons have reportedly been listening to trade offers on a number of their players. Now NBA trade rumors say a new team has expressed interest in Saddiq Bey. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. He has two more years left on his rookie deal and could be put a very good addition to a Knicks team that is fighting to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Three Unlikely Players Phoenix Could Still Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Feb. 9 trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Phoenix Suns may look to add these three unlikely players to bolster their roster
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
