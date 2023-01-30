As several high-profile names seem to be coming off the board, NBA trade rumors have identified a new focus for multiple teams. Rui Hachimura has already been traded. The Wizards seem to be broadcasting their willingness to keep Kyle Kuzma and try to re-sign him. Myles Turner has signed an extension with the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has said the Pistons told him they have big plans for him next season.

