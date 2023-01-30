ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke among finalists for son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, revealed the top five in his recruitment on Tuesday afternoon. And the Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) five-star junior included the Blue Devils on the list. RELATED: Duke goes all hands on deck for five-star ...
FanSided

Kevin Durant reveals which young NBA stars have his attention

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant is the most recent in a line of superstar NBA players to give some love to a certain young baller on the Houston Rockets. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant knows talent when he sees it, and he recently gave a shoutout to Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, a 20-year-old Turkish talent who has been tearing it up in the league recently.
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: New player of interest has attention of multiple teams

As several high-profile names seem to be coming off the board, NBA trade rumors have identified a new focus for multiple teams. Rui Hachimura has already been traded. The Wizards seem to be broadcasting their willingness to keep Kyle Kuzma and try to re-sign him. Myles Turner has signed an extension with the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has said the Pistons told him they have big plans for him next season.
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: New team interested in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey

The Pistons have reportedly been listening to trade offers on a number of their players. Now NBA trade rumors say a new team has expressed interest in Saddiq Bey. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. He has two more years left on his rookie deal and could be put a very good addition to a Knicks team that is fighting to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
