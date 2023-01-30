ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor honored at bricklaying ceremony

By Samantha Serbin
 3 days ago
A new way to remember Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor was unveiled today in Lee County: a memorial brick. It was installed at the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy in Fort Myers, where new recruits will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Christopher Taylor is now the 44th SWFL law enforcement officer to be memorialized at this site. It was an emotional moment as his family saw his name unveiled for the first time.

“It’s sad whenever we lose a law enforcement officer, especially when we lose one so young who had such a promising career ahead of him,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

“Christopher was the 44th law enforcement officer killed through SWFL since 1903,” Todd Everly added, director of the public service academy.

As friends and family went to see Taylor’s name for the first time, tears fell and knees almost hit the ground.

“It brings up old memories, and I just kind of had it. Standing there looking down at the stone, the brick, it just got to me, and I just kind of lost it,” Richard Taylor Senior said. “During the night, a lot of times, my wife says I wake up screaming. The other night she said I woke up, and I said, ‘Christopher, Christopher, watch out, oh my god,’ and it’s going to take me a while to get over this… I will never get over it; that’s the bad part.”

Everly said every year on November 22, Taylor’s end of watch; they’ll lay down flowers for him and host a service with his family. The goal is to make sure no one ever forgets his sacrifice.

