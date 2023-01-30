Lisa Marie Presley lost 50 pounds before death, was taking opioids: report

More information is coming to light about the days leading up to the untimely death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.

Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, had begun taking opioids again -an addiction she had long struggled with- and lost a massive amount of weight to prepare for awards season to celebrate the success of “Elvis,” family sources tell TMZ .

The singer/songwriter allegedly got plastic surgery and also started taking weight loss pills. Sources tell the site that Presley lost between 40 to 50 pounds in the month-and-a-half leading up to the Golden Globe Awards.

The Jan. 10 ceremony was her final public appearance.

In her last two interviews on the red carpet, Lisa Marie Presley appeared “gaunt” and was “slurring her words” according to Dr. Drew and Billy Bush .

Presley went into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home outside Los Angeles and died several hours later at a hospital.

Her cause of death has been deferred by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner pending toxicology results.

Presley was 54 years old.

