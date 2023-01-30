Read full article on original website
Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
“I will not be watching” 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa shows no desire to see Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl this season is going to be unpredictable, with top teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, fighting it out to determine this season’s champions. Many fans cannot wait to see the encounter, especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the two teams. However, one person claims that he will not watch the game; he is none other than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
Report: One team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning one direction with retirement decision
Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future. Stroud says “many close to him...
Former Packers RB IDs team he thinks Aaron Rodgers will play for in 2023
Former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams knows a thing or two about the organization moving on from a player. Williams, who broke Barry Sanders’ franchise record for rushing touchdowns this year with the Detroit Lions, was let go by the Packers after his contract expired. Since Green...
AFC team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers
Where will Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play football in 2023 — and will Rodgers even play football?. These are two of the biggest questions of the offseason with free agency a month away. While Rodgers was on his weekly segment of "The Pat McAfee Show," he gave plenty of interesting comments but admitted no decision has been made on his future.
