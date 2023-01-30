ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

“I will not be watching” 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa shows no desire to see Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl this season is going to be unpredictable, with top teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, fighting it out to determine this season’s champions. Many fans cannot wait to see the encounter, especially with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts representing the two teams. However, one person claims that he will not watch the game; he is none other than 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus

For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: One team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers

Where will Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play football in 2023 — and will Rodgers even play football?. These are two of the biggest questions of the offseason with free agency a month away. While Rodgers was on his weekly segment of "The Pat McAfee Show," he gave plenty of interesting comments but admitted no decision has been made on his future.
GREEN BAY, WI

