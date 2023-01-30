Read full article on original website
VA needs COVID accommodations extended before emergency status ends
Lawmakers must extend critical pandemic authorities for veterans care before formally ending the national health emergency related to COVID-19 or else risk disrupting medical services for tens of thousands of veterans, federal officials warned this week. “The explosion of access to medical care that has been a byproduct of the...
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Lawmakers demand fixes in VA health records before any more rollouts
Veterans Affairs leaders would be blocked from deploying the department’s new electronic health records system at any additional medical centers until significant safeguards are put in place, under legislation introduced Tuesday by House Republicans. “[The system] has crippled the delivery of care, put veteran patient safety at risk, and...
