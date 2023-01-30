Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
Ominous Video: Austin Power Transformer Blows, Briefly Lighting The Sky Bright Orange
The ice in Austin today is extremely bad. There are dozens of videos circulating around TikTok of everything from cars crashing into one another on the freeway, to insanely huge icicles, and all of the frozen things in between. Over 100,000 people are currently without power right now. Austin is...
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
Texas eatery has one of the most unique tater tot dishes in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) – While everyone is so heavily focused on french fries, there’s a potato dish that could be falling by the wayside that we need not let happen, tater tots are on the most underrated sides in the history of food. We’re ensuring tater tots are at...
Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path
Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
Famed Chef Is Opening a New Austin Restaurant With a Serious Spanish Twist In the City’s Hot New Hotel — Luminaire Is Here
An array of grilled Delgado chops will be served per piece at Luminaire. (Photo by Caresse Sassman) Something new is coming to downtown Austin. It’s a sparkling modern restaurant set in an area rich in history. As the Hyatt Centric rolls onto Congress Avenue, it is bringing along one famous chef and his newest food hotspot. PaperCity caught up with Chef Steve McHugh for a sneak peek of what’s in store at Luminaire.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Bright Flashes Light Up Austin Skies as 85,000 Left Without Power
Flashes of blue and red light were seen in Austin, Texas, as the city contends with freezing conditions.
Austin Chefs and Restaurants Nab Six Spots on James Beard Awards Semifinalists List
Organic pastry, fusion BBQ, and Caribbean flavors recognized. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced, and Austin represents well for a city our size, with six overall. Three Austinites are listed for best chef of Texas, two of them BBQ chefs. Nominated...
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
Austin, Texas Burger Shop Catches the Attention of Tom Segura
I look forward to the latest episode of Your Mom's House Podcast every Wednesday. Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky host this weekly podcast with some of the weirdest discussions and videos you will ever hear and see. One exciting discussion during episode 623 involves talking about Texans cooking brisket....
WATCH: Winter storm videos from Central Texas
As winter weather hits Austin and the surrounding areas, many FOX 7 Austin viewers have shared videos of what's been happening in their neighborhoods. Here's a look at a few of them.
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway in December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed its location at 3509 N. RM 620, Austin, in December. The restaurant opened in Lakeway in 2018 after replacing Hudson's on the Bend in the same location. Hudson's on the...
RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin
Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Austin Pets Alive!’s power is down, asking community to foster dogs
Power at Austin Pets Alive! is down, and the organization is asking for the community's help in fostering a dog or a cat while the wintry weather persists.
