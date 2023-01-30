Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game
Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
DeVonta Smith’s heartfelt message to Jalen Hurts after reaching Super Bowl 57
After watching the Cincinnati Bengals make the Super Bowl 56 last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felt compelled to call wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to paint a vision of what they could be as a team going forward. “Man, that could be us. We’re going to get there,” Smith...
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr
There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL
There was a reason why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy could not throw after being injured in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and it will take six months of rehab...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
