Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The four suspects, John Honore (17), Briniyah Baker (16), Lenyra Theophile (15), and Mar’Qel Curtis (15) all met before a judge requesting the teens be tried individually rather than in a group. That motion was denied.

RELATED STORY | VIDEO: 73-year-old woman at carjacked gunpoint moments before her horrific death

Family members tell WGNO another motion was also filed to move the indictments to juvenile court rather than trying the teens as adults as announced back in April. Again, that motion was shut down.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Suspects accused of carjacking woman moments before being dragged to her death

The four were arrested in late March , just one day after they reportedly robbed Frickey, 73, of her car which led to her being dragged for several blocks until her arm was severed, ultimately killing her. A large public effort to arrest the four suspects intensified after NOPD released video footage of the gruesome Mid-City incident.

All four have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Comments / 31

AP_000564.1a9a62056dbe49acb1ed12985c29fefa.0123
2d ago

that’s well deserved i don’t usually agree with the adult thing but this is a perfect example of why some should be tried as adults!!!

Reply(2)
22
Allbussiness
2d ago

they were a gang when they approach and committed the crime so they should be tried in the manner that they presented themselves

Reply
15
Steven Dorsey
2d ago

Keep them locked up forever. Protect the public.

Reply(1)
22
