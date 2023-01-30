Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 31st
Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 31st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point
57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Facing Charges That Include Assault By Pointing A Gun
A Hiddenite man is being held in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, January 31st. 29-year old Zachary Douglas Ray Wolford was taken into custody by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Wolford is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond with a court appearance scheduled for February 21st.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date
A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance footage from the business...
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS: Gun Found On Student At South Mecklenburg High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of E. 24th Street. Detectives responded to the area just before 9 a.m. At this time, police have not said how the victim died. WCCB’s crew on scene saw officers near Cordelia Park. This...
WSOC Charlotte
Matthews Police Department: Suspect identified in 2022 Kohl’s robbery
The Matthews Police Department announced that a suspect has been identified in last January’s Kohl’s robbery.
Middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent: Deputies
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
SLED investigating York County inmate death
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said an inmate recently died of natural causes while in jail, and now state agents are investigating. Deputies said the inmate had a medical emergency while at the York County Detention Center, and emergency life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Monroe Police investigating after shooting in Walmart parking lot
MONROE, N.C. — One person was shot in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe, police confirmed. The Monroe Police Department is investigating. Police have not given the status of the victim, and it's not clear if a suspect is in custody. Further details about the investigation have not been made public.
Comments / 0