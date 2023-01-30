CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was found with a gun in their backpack at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday. The below message was sent to parents about the incident. “Good afternoon South Mecklenburg High School families, This is Principal Angerer with an important message about a situation that occurred on campus today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived promptly and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”

