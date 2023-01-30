Read full article on original website
Related
Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's tornado relief fund 'erroneously' sent unknown amounts of money to wrong people
A tornado relief fund started by Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration "erroneously" sent out an unknown amount of money to people unaffected by the Dec. 2021 tornados.
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
Kentucky Governor Beshear Pushes for Teacher Pay Raises and Student Loan Forgiveness
With the approximately 10,000 fewer teachers than the state of Kentucky needs, Governor Andy Beshear met with state legislators to pitch his plan to attract more educators to the Bluegrass State.
WKYT 27
State leaders say Kentucky has over 10,000 teacher vacancies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s significant teacher shortage was the focus of an event at the State Capitol Rotunda on Monday. School, community and business leaders came together to ask for legislation and other measures to get more people interested in teaching jobs. Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support
Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1 in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1 We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) filed suit to continue to block the deceptive use of its trademarks and name by others, according to a release. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan....
kentuckytoday.com
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
mountaincitizen.com
Legislative Update: Why lower income taxes?
Before I begin this week’s legislative update, I want to thank everyone who took the time to complete my legislative questionnaire. As I read through the responses, I noticed that someone asked, “Why do we want to lower income taxes?” and thought I might answer it in this column. The fact is, there are plenty of reasons this is a good strategy for our commonwealth.
wcluradio.com
Three named during Chamber’s annual awards news conference
GLASGOW — Three individuals were recognized Thursday morning at the annual Sybil Leamon Volunteer awards news conference. The Ambassador of the Year, Board Member of the Year and The Sybil Leamon Volunteer of the Year were named. Details about each are below. The Ambassador of the Year award. It...
therevelator.org
Protect This Place: Jellico Mountains, Home of Magical Waterways and Unique Species
The Jellico Mountains are on the southern edge of the Daniel Boone National Forest along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Here the Appalachian foothills turn into the steep slopes of the Appalachian Mountains, giving rise to remote forests hosting some of the highest tree and aquatic species diversity in the United States.
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to making purchases, what are the limits businesses can put in place? That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. Today’s Good Question came from a couple of viewers. Mike and Derrick ask, can a merchant legally refuse to accept cash?
Study: Sourcing Kentucky’s electricity from coal-fired power plants is more expensive than replacing with solar
Building new solar locally is now a cheaper source of electricity in Kentucky than continuing to operate coal-fired power plants, according to a new study.
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
Comments / 0