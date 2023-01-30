Former Tuscaloosa County NAACP President Jerry Carter has experienced violence first-hand after his son was murdered in 2008. Now, he’s decided it’s time for a change. “How can you not say anything about this stuff? The stories just go on and on and on, almost weekly,” Carter said. “No one wants to say anything about Black on Black crime, but what about the little 2-year-old child who was shot next to a swimming pool last spring? I don’t see people marching and storming the street about that, but we should be.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO