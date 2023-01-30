Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
After months of uncertainty, it’s official: GreeneTrack is closed
Eutaw’s largest electronic bingo facility, GreeneTrack, has seen its last customers testing their luck, at least for now. When WVUA 23 called the gaming hall Wednesday, the person who answered the phone said they were not open. The closure comes after the Alabama Supreme Court last summer determined that...
wvua23.com
City hosting public meeting on McWright’s Ferry Road expansion Feb. 9
Do you have something you want to say or learn about regarding the upcoming McWright’s Ferry Road extension project happening soon? Here’s your chance to speak up or listen in. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the city of Tuscaloosa is hosting a public notice meeting on the project at...
wvua23.com
New law means hundreds of Alabama prisoners getting early release
Alabama’s early release of inmates continued Wednesday after the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles announced this week that almost 400 inmates nearing the end of their sentences can leave prison early because of a new sentencing law effective Jan. 31. Under the law, anyone sentenced to five years...
wvua23.com
Maddox on Tyre Nichols: ‘It wouldn’t be tolerated here’
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox made his first public statement Tuesday regarding the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols died in a hospital three days after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers after he was pulled over for what police at the time claimed was “reckless driving” on Jan. 7. Further investigation in Memphis has been unable to corroborate that Nichols was stopped for reckless driving.
wvua23.com
As Northport plans its future, residents offer feedback
The city of Northport hosted a public meeting Monday night, ensuring residents could address the mayor and council with any potential needs or concerns. District 4 Council Member Jamie Dykes said the council wants to hear any concerns or issues residents have with Northport or its services. “There are just...
wvua23.com
Freedom Farm breaks ground in Coker, will offer safe haven for children in need
Children in need of a home away from abuse, neglect or trauma will soon have a new space in Tuscaloosa County in which they can live, learn and grow. On Monday, organizers turned the first mound of dirt and got one step closer to opening up the Freedom Farm. “The...
wvua23.com
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Winter weather is bringing ice to a wide swath of the United States, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights nationwide and knocking out power to thousands of Texans. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported. Tracking...
wvua23.com
400 Alabama inmates to be released early under 2021 law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be released from state prisons under a 2021 sentencing law that frees prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences would have otherwise ended. The law provides for inmates to be released between three and 12 months...
wvua23.com
New group’s goal? Addressing crime in Tuscaloosa
Former Tuscaloosa County NAACP President Jerry Carter has experienced violence first-hand after his son was murdered in 2008. Now, he’s decided it’s time for a change. “How can you not say anything about this stuff? The stories just go on and on and on, almost weekly,” Carter said. “No one wants to say anything about Black on Black crime, but what about the little 2-year-old child who was shot next to a swimming pool last spring? I don’t see people marching and storming the street about that, but we should be.”
wvua23.com
BamaCarry: New gun law eliminates ‘government permission slip’
At the first of the year, Alabama became the latest state making it easier than ever for gun owners to carry their weapons. The new law, HB272, allows anyone 19 or older who can legally own a handgun to carry it openly or concealed in Alabama without a permit. Before...
wvua23.com
Northport man dies in early morning wreck
A man from Northport died early Wednesday in the wake of a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Sutton Road, about 2 miles north of Northport. David J. Lancaster, 25, was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving ran off the...
wvua23.com
Gordo High School celebrates 2023 signing class
It was an exciting day at Gordo High School with three students signing their letter of intent to play at the college level. Caleb Jennings signed to play golf at Mississippi University for Women, while Brax Garrison and Kohl Summerville signed for football. Garrison, signed to play at Jones Community College in Ellisville, Miss. and Summerville signed with Alabama State in Montgomery.
wvua23.com
Man serving 5 life sentences for killing game warden denied parole in Alabama
The man convicted and sentenced for the 2002 killing of an Alabama Game Warden was not granted parole Tuesday after objections by the victim’s family, friends and coworkers. David Ray Mosher, 63, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after he pleaded guilty to killing Alabama Game Warden Jimmy Dean Hutto on March 8, 2002.
wvua23.com
2 men arrested after short police chase over stolen vehicle investigation Monday
Two people are facing charges in the wake of an ongoing Tuscaloosa Police Department investigation into vehicles being stolen around town. TPD Criminal Investigations Division investigators got information recently suggesting a truck stolen in Tennessee was spotted at Branscomb Apartments off Alabama Highway 69 South. Investigators visited the complex Monday...
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Jan. 31, 2023
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr, on the phone, discuss the continued hunt for both an offensive and defensive coordinator. The Houston Texans hire former Alabama linebacker, Demeco Ryans, who hails from Bessemer. Also, Alabama Men’s basketball suffers the third loss of the season against Oklahoma and hopes to bounce back today against Vanderbilt.
wvua23.com
Alabama basketball delivers bounce-back performance vs Vanderbilt
Alabama basketball bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to take its biggest Sountheastern Conference win in program history by closing out the Vanderbilt Commodores, 101-44. In the Tide’s previous game against Oklahoma, Alabama came up short losing 93-63. However, Head Coach Nate Oats said that his message...
Comments / 0