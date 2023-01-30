ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
wtva.com

Runoff for state House seat too close to call

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat. Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes. Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley woman arrested in Oxford for shoplifting

On December 9th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, MS, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Shoplifting and one count of False Pretense.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital. The fire happened on North Church Street. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. "We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday

Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found by railroad employees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30. Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two people hospitalized after house fire in Okolona

Two people, including a juvenile, are receiving treatment at a hospital after an early morning house fire in Okolona. Two people in hospital after Wednesday morning house fire. A Wednesday morning house fire in Okolona left two people in the hospital.
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy