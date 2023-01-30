Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
wtva.com
Runoff for state House seat too close to call
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There doesn't appear to be a clear winner in Tuesday's runoff for an open local legislative seat. Unofficial results from the House District 23 race show Perry Van Bailey leading Andy Stepp by just two votes. Bailey has 1,189 votes, or 50.04 percent, compared to...
wtva.com
Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
wtva.com
Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley woman arrested in Oxford for shoplifting
On December 9th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, MS, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Shoplifting and one count of False Pretense.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford added to winter weather advisory
The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
wcbi.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was reported missing and your help is needed to locate him. Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee and Woodland area. If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact the Clay County...
wtva.com
Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital. The fire happened on North Church Street. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. "We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he...
wtva.com
A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday
Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
Body found by railroad employees in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30. Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and […]
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
wtva.com
Two people hospitalized after house fire in Okolona
Two people, including a juvenile, are receiving treatment at a hospital after an early morning house fire in Okolona. Two people in hospital after Wednesday morning house fire. A Wednesday morning house fire in Okolona left two people in the hospital.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
wtva.com
Chickasaw County School District prioritizes students with safety upgrades
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston students can feel safer at school following some new upgrades to security. New cameras have a higher resolution and have improved search capabilities. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said along with new technology, they also hired two new resource officers. He said more...
wcbi.com
Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
