binghamtonhomepage.com
Hochul gives 2024 New York Budget Presentation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered the proposed 2024 New York State Budget from the Capitol Building in Albany at noon. Hochul presented the spending blueprint she plans to follow for New York State in the upcoming fiscal year, including initiatives such as public safety, mental health, housing, education, child care, climate change, health care, and transportation.
binghamtonhomepage.com
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation’s...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Alaska gold, copper mine blocked over environmental worries
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday and blocked a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world because of concerns about its environmental impact on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right?. Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to...
