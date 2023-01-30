Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Belfast American Legion Warming Center open Friday through Saturday
The Belfast American Legion has advertised that it will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
penbaypilot.com
Stewardship Education Alliance awards grants to local schools in Jan. 2023
CAMDEN — In 2022, thanks to community support, S.E.A. was able to award ten grants to local schools. Teachers who won these grants created projects that further the S.E.A. mission: to increase community awareness of ways to be better stewards of our local watershed. These grants will support work by students of all ages that includes data collection and sharing of findings.
penbaypilot.com
John Fromer named Program Director at Merryspring Nature Center
CAMDEN — John Fromer of Appleton is the new Program Director at Merryspring Nature Center. Fromer, who succeeds Brett Willard in that position, assumed his duties in mid-January and will be in charge of Merryspring’s many and varied educational programs. These include the weekly Tuesday Talk series, weekend workshops, summer ecology camps, free family events, and environmental outreach with local schools and other organizations.
penbaypilot.com
‘This forecast is going to push the limits’: Police Chief Randy Gagne advises caution, check on elderly, bring animals inside
I'm sure by now everyone is aware of the dangerous temperatures we will be experiencing starting Friday. We live in Maine so were use to snow and cold, but this forecast is going to push the limits. A number of events have been canceled for Saturday. The Toboggan Nationals will...
penbaypilot.com
Community works hard to help owners, animals recover from barn collapse
UNION — Galaxy the cow is in a sling to allow her legs relief and to promote blood flow. More than two dozen cows and pigs waited hours to be rescued after a barn collapsed in Union during a rain/snow storm on January 26. Galaxy was the last living bovine to be pulled free; four other cows did not survive.
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
penbaypilot.com
Bonnie Post, obituary
OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owl’s Head, who dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways, died peacefully on January 29, 2023, at the Owl’s Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944,...
penbaypilot.com
Postpartum project to provide Narcan as part of free take-home first aid kit
DAMARISCOTTA — Healthy Lincoln County is partnering with LincolnHealth to offer first aid kits to all postpartum families as part of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME). The statewide project spearheaded by Nell Tharpe, CNM and Dr. Jay Naliboff, provides postpartum families with a take-home first aid kit....
penbaypilot.com
Kendall Arthur Merriam, obituary
ROCKLAND — Rockland’s Inaugural Poet Laureate, Kendall Arthur Merriam, died peacefully January 28, 2023 in hospice care at The Sussman House in Rockport, Maine in the embrace of his loving wife, Phyllis Merriam. In April 29, 2010 the City of Rockland proclaimed Kendall Poet Laureate: Poetry is an...
penbaypilot.com
Music, Legos, crafts, stories at Belfast Free Library in February
BELFAST — Music, Legos, and more are on the February Children's programming schedule at Belfast Free Library. Music Together is an early childhood opportunity for families. Sponsored by the Belfast Free Library a FREE class conducted the first Saturday of the month through a partnership with Midcoast Music Academy. A talented music teacher leads families in circle songs, instrument play and rhythm.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 19-25. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 26, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Feb. 1 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
wabi.tv
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
