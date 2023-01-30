ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

The long, hidden reach of developers in Delray Beach | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
The sample ballot for the city of Delray Beach March 14 election. City of Delray Beach/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Rob Long wants to be a Delray Beach city commissioner. To get there, he must win the Seat 2 election on March 14 and defeat City Commissioner Juli Casale, who has been a consistent voice for limited development in the city known fondly as the “Village by the Sea.”

Long has lots of experience with development issues, in more ways than one. For four years he sat on the city Planning and Zoning Board, where he regularly cast votes on real estate projects, large and small. He also owns a community engagement and grass roots advocacy business, Door 2 Door Strategies , which has advised development firms.

In fact, Delray’s most prominent land-use lawyer-lobbyist, Bonnie Miskel, has “regularly” referred possible clients to Long’s business, he confirms. Delray voters deserved to know about this cozy relationship, but they didn’t, until now. An assistant city attorney, William Bennett, helped keep it quiet, which in our opinion — and the opinion of his boss, the city attorney, Lynn Gelin — was wrong.

The business connection between Long and Miskel is being reported here for the first time.

‘Am I in the clear?’

Hours before a Miskel project, Aura Delray Beach, came up for a zoning board vote on July 20, 2020, Long sought Bennett’s legal advice.

“Hi William, I just want to make sure I’m above board regarding one of the item’s on this evening’s P & Z agenda — specifically the Aura Delray Beach SAD (2020-116) item,” Long wrote. “Bonnie Miskel, this applicant’s attorney, regularly refers business to my community engagement company, Door 2 Door Strategies. Her and I partner on projects from time to time, although I’ve never worked for Bonnie or (her law firm) Dunay, Miskel & Backman LLP directly. Further, neither myself nor my company has any involvement in the proposed project on tonight’s agenda. I did speak to Bonnie on the phone about this project last week, which I obviously intend to disclose as an ex parte communication. Am I in the clear regarding this agenda item tonight or do I need to recuse myself?”

The reason state law requires officials to publicly disclose all substantive ex parte contact with all sides of an application is to avoid even the appearance of a backroom deal.

Five minutes later, Bennett replied: “Based upon the facts provided below you do not have a conflict which would require you to abstain. I would recommend you double check the client or project list for Door 2 Door Strategies to ensure the information below is correct.”

Long voted for the project. Bennett didn’t ask the state ethics commission for guidance. If he had, he would have found a 2020 advisory opinion in which a Hialeah councilman who practices law wanted to know if he could keep receiving referrals from another law firm on real estate work, even though the other firm appears before the city. The commission said the referrals were not against the law, but the council member should limit the frequency of his referrals and contact with the other firm “to avoid even the appearance of a conflict.”

The Sun Sentinel obtained the Long-Bennett email exchange from a routine public records request. Bennett did not respond to our request for an interview.

Gelin told us that Long “did the right thing” by seeking legal advice, but that she can’t be sure Bennett rendered the right advice because she did not know all the facts.

“I think my office could have done a better job,” Gelin said.

A new city policy

Less than three weeks ago, on Jan. 12, as the Sun Sentinel began asking questions, Gelin issued a memo that requires a series of steps city attorneys must take if similar situations arise again. They include confirming the facts, conducting research, providing a written opinion and consulting with the county and state ethics commissions if applicable.

Delray Beach grapples daily with the balance among quality of life, the need for affordable and workforce housing, and the relentless forces for more commercial and residential development.

Against that backdrop, we now learn that a lobbyist for real estate developers has referred business to and been a “partner” with a zoning board member (his word) who voted on that lobbyist’s issues. Long could have declared a conflict of interest and abstained from voting on Miskel’s project, but he voted, based on legal advice.

“I am not an attorney,” Long told us in a statement. “I was a volunteer board member, so I reasonably relied on the advisement of the city attorney’s office. I have always been transparent about my business relationships and have always sought out and followed the counsel of Delray Beach’s legal department. As a commissioner, I will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure I do not have any conflicts that would keep me from serving properly.”

Just too cozy

In our opinion, this arrangement is just too cozy and should be avoided. Attorney Bennett should have insisted that Long disclose his connections to Miskel. He didn’t. Even if client referrals had ended, Long should have disclosed the relationship each and every time that Miskel appeared before the zoning board. He didn’t.

The voters deserve better. Delray voters should insist that Long explain how he would vote on Miskel’s issues if he’s elected to the commission.

If Long is truly transparent, he should disclose every client of Door 2 Door Strategies, both in and out of the city, and how much each paid him. That level of disclosure is not required by law, but it’s the right thing to do.

Development is far and away the biggest issue in Delray Beach. The more voters know about every candidate on that issue, the better.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Italian eatery replaces Kitchenetta in Fort Lauderdale; Holy Mackerel leaves its Wilton Manors home

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton Ramen Lab Eatery opened Jan. 30 at Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza. But if you’re looking for something ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Truluck’s returning to Fort Lauderdale; Bliss Bar & Nightclub to light up Lauderdale Lakes

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Truluck’s, Fort Lauderdale After three years away, the upscale steak-and-seafood restaurant chain that once anchored Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall is returning to the city, expected to open later this spring in the Paramount condominiums storefront ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Delray Beach food hall closes until summer

A few vendors were still serving lunch and drinks as of Jan. 20. BELOW RIGHT: The Delray Beach Market opened in April 2021. BELOW LEFT: A window sign promises improvements. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach Market closed Jan. 30 and is looking to reopen this summer,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Eleven new crosswalks shine safety beacons alongside A1A

Mayor Scott Singer cuts the ceremonial ribbon that stretches along the crosswalk on State Road A1A at the Yacht and Racquet Club of Boca Raton. Residents of the club and other members of the Beach Condo Association thanked Singer and the city for negotiating to take over the project from the Florida Department of Transportation, allowing it to be finished a couple of years sooner. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star.
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Officials, residents say Andrews Avenue has problems, but city proposal is not the answer

Installing sidewalks on both side of Andrews would mean that a lot of driveways, landscaping and utilities would need to be modified. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach City Commission threw cold water on a proposal to put in sidewalks and bike paths along Andrews Avenue, where beachgoers continue to snarl traffic and cause safety hazards as residents are forced to walk in the middle of the road.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Savor the Avenue: How to get your seat at 1,300-foot table for South Florida’s longest, kookiest dinner party in Delray Beach

You might think it would be easy to reserve a seat at a dinner table a quarter-mile long — but you would be wrong. A dozen popular downtown Delray Beach restaurants will start taking first reservations on Wednesday, Feb. 1, for the 2023 edition of Savor the Avenue, South Florida’s longest and kookiest dinner party. Do not dillydally: Reservations are likely to be gone in a day. Taking place ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca View condo association appeals order requiring financial record inspection

More than three months after a judge ordered the Boca View Condominium Association to let a unit owner or her representative inspect the property’s financial records, the condo board still hasn’t opened its books and instead is challenging the ruling. The association has filed an appeal of the Palm Beach County circuit judge’s order. On Thursday, the court filed a notice of appeal of Circuit ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Jeff Tweedy, Swank Table farm dinner in Loxahatchee, and a new Boca Raton burger (or is it?)

My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward poised to settle whistleblower lawsuit with ex-employee

A former Broward County employee accuses the county of failing to protect him once he blew the whistle on corruption at Port Everglades. Now, the county will consider whether to settle his lawsuit. The County Commission will vote Feb. 7 on a settlement with Christopher Rosinski, a former employee at the port, for $91,500, according to an agenda item for the upcoming Broward County Commission ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK LOIS: Are there inexpensive, good-quality restaurants in Tamarac-Margate-Pompano Beach area?

Q: As a single senior of modest means, I really don’t want to drive 20 to 25 miles to dine by myself, but I do enjoy an occasional good-quality and reasonably priced meal within a few miles from my home in north-central Broward. I live within a mile from the borders of Margate, Tamarac, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Pompano Beach and North Lauderdale. I enjoy traditional American fare like ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘100% needed’: Commuters hope linking Sawgrass Expressway to I-95 will finally ease the traffic tie-ups

After decades of discussion, there may finally be movement on a plan to link the heavily congested stretch between Interstate 95 and the Sawgrass Expressway, giving drivers a smoother commute. The long-awaited plan drew renewed attention this week when Gov. Ron DeSantis identified it as one of the 20 transportation projects across the state that should be fast-tracked with his budget. Under ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road

The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy