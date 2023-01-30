Read full article on original website
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
Maine targets summer rollout after final public hearing on sports betting rules
AUGUSTA (WGME)-- Sports gambling in Maine is a big step closer to getting underway, but Maine broadcasters and tribal leaders say some of the proposed rules go too far. On Tuesday, the Maine Gambling Control Unit held its final public hearing on the rules that will govern sports wagering in Maine. It paves the way for the first bets to be placed perhaps as early as this summer.
Maine moose population hurt by expanding range of winter ticks
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hunters shot fewer moose in Maine last year than any season on record. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Maine’s moose population is stable. The rapid expanse of winter ticks, due to climate change, is cutting into the number of moose in some areas.
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman
(BDN) -- There have been more than a few Guinness World Records verified in Maine. For instance, Zachary Miller set a record for fastest one-mile run while wearing swim fins in 2014 at Brunswick High School. In 2015, Michael Diggins set a record for most ears of corn husked in one minute — he did 13 — in his hometown of Scarborough.
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
CMP adding more coverage at service centers due to brutal cold
Central Maine Power says it's adding additional coverage at service centers over the weekend with the expectation that electric use is going to skyrocket due to the extremely cold temperatures. On Friday, temperatures will start out in the single digits, and fall all through the day. Wind chills will also...
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Dr. Shah reflects on Maine's handling of COVID-19 pandemic as he prepares for promotion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is set to take on the second highest role in the U.S. CDC. Most of his time in Maine was spent on the COVID crisis. It has now been three years since the first confirmed COVID case reached the U.S. Since...
'I think the time has come:' Bills aim to arm staff, security guards in Maine schools
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republican lawmakers are proposing arming teachers and school security guards in Maine as a response to school shootings across the country. There are three bills so far that could allow for school staff or security guards to be armed. Some lawmakers believe this could be helpful...
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
Communities reach out to unhoused Mainers ahead of bitter cold
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With the kind of cold approaching Maine, people need to prepare, from bundling up the kids at the bus stop Friday morning to taking precautions on everything from water pipes to pets. For those without a warm and safe place to go, communities are responding, trying to...
Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend already have people looking for ways to keep their home warm. It’s been about five years since Maine has seen temperatures as cold as what’s being forecast for Saturday. However, there are a few things that Mainers can do...
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check
Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
Maine plow truck driver steps up to help radio host in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- When there was a call for help, in perhaps an unusual way, one Mainer stepped up. As CBS13 Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford shows us in the video above, she was looking for a way to make a difference and wonders if divine intervention may have kicked in.
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
