Upcoming music events in Columbia and the surrounding areas
Looking to get out and enjoy the local and regional music scene a little more this year? You suggested we share some upcoming music events coming to Columbia and the surrounding areas — so we wanted to give you a heads-up so you can grab your tickets before these events sell out.
Here are 20 concerts coming to town + the dates for some upcoming music festivals in our region to add to your calendars for sprig 2023.
Upcoming concerts
- Soul II Soul Tour | Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $62+ | Soul II Soul is a British musical collective formed in London who are best known for their two major hits “Keep On Movin’” and “Back to Life.”
- SUSTO | Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $17 | Charleston-based indie rock band SUSTO’s most recent album, “Time in the Sun” landed on several lists as one of the best Southern albums of that year.
- Ward Davis | Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7-11 p.m. | New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West, Columbia | $20 | Country artists Ward Davis surpassed one million streams on Spotify with his latest single, “Nothing’s News” accompanied by Clint Black and Cody Jinks.
- Flogging Molly | Sunday, Feb. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $45 | Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early when this Irish-American seven-piece Celtic punk band comes to town.
- Journey: Freedom Tour 2023 with very special guest TOTO | Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $35-$198.50 | Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in Columbia, SC with their catalog of chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.”
- Stagbriar with Persona La Ave, Outerego | Friday, Feb. 24 | 8 p.m. | New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia | $15 | Local band Stagbriar has a new album coming out later this year.
- Jill Scott | Friday, March 04 | 6:30 p.m. | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $70-$125 | Jill Scott is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, “ Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 ” with a headlining tour.
- Reba McEntire | Friday, March 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $98+ | Country superstar Reba McEntire has sold over 75 million records had over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, including 35 that have gone to number one.
- Big Head Todd & the Monsters | Thursday, Mar. 16 | 8 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $35 | Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters are best known for their top 10 1990s singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior.”
- Eagles | Thursday, March 30 | 8:00 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $129+ | “Take It Easy” with the Eagles when they stop in Cola on their “Hotel California” tour.
- Judah & the Lion | Friday, April 21 | 8:00 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $30 | You may remember this alternative folk rock band from Nashville from their performance at the St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points festival in 2018.
- Drive-By Truckers at The Senate Lydia Loveless | Sunday, April 23 | 7:00 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $27.50 | The tour surrounds the Americana band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration in their hometown of Athens, GA.
- Little Big Town | Saturday, April 22 | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $70-$125 | GRAMMY award-winning country group Little Big Town stop by the Soda City on their “Friends of Mine Tour.”
- Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour | Tuesday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $29+ | Janet Jackson returns to touring for the first time in four years with special guest opener Ludacris. Incubus with Coheed and Cambria | Wednesday, May 24 | 6:30 p.m. | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $59.50-$89.50 | Rock band Incubus, with hits from the 1990s such as “Pardon Me” and “Drive” will tour through Columbia with special guests, Coheed and Cambria, who recently released the new album, “Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.”
Music Festivals
- 13th Annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd, Columbia | This year’s festival features 13 bands on three stages and includes popular local acts like The Runout, The Plowboys, and Whiskey Tango Review.
- St. Pat’s in Five Points Columbia | Saturday, Mar. 18 | 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. | Five Points on Saluda Avenue, 747 Saluda Ave., Columbia | The 41st annual St. Pat’s festival in Five Points features ~20 music acts and is headlined by Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Hippo Campus, and Drivin N Cryin.
- High Water Music Festival | Saturday, April 15-Sunday April 16 | 1 p.m. | Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave, North Charleston | $185+ | Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco headline this waterfront festival hosted by Lowcountry locals Shovels and Rope.
- Tuck Fest | Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23 | 10 a.m. | U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC | Free | Tuck Fest is a multi-day festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle through competitions, exhibitions, demos, and features live music from Amanda Shires, Moon Taxi, and Bahamas.
- Albino Skunk Festival | Thursday, May 11-Sunday, May 13 | 11 a.m. | 4067 Jordan Rd., Greer | $65+ | A music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains — this year’s SpringSkunk Fest is headlined by Miko Marks and The Resurrectors + The Nude Party.
