ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Upcoming music events in Columbia and the surrounding areas

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CDsE_0kWUKIwZ00

Attendees fill the streets in Five Points at the annual St. Pat’s festival. | photo via @stpatsinfivepoints

Looking to get out and enjoy the local and regional music scene a little more this year? You suggested we share some upcoming music events coming to Columbia and the surrounding areas — so we wanted to give you a heads-up so you can grab your tickets before these events sell out.


Here are 20 concerts coming to town + the dates for some upcoming music festivals in our region to add to your calendars for sprig 2023.

Upcoming concerts

  • Soul II Soul Tour | Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $62+ | Soul II Soul is a British musical collective formed in London who are best known for their two major hits “Keep On Movin’” and “Back to Life.”
  • SUSTO | Friday, Feb. 3 | 8 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $17 | Charleston-based indie rock band SUSTO’s most recent album, “Time in the Sun” landed on several lists as one of the best Southern albums of that year.
  • Ward Davis | Saturday, Feb. 4 | 7-11 p.m. | New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West, Columbia | $20 | Country artists Ward Davis surpassed one million streams on Spotify with his latest single, “Nothing’s News” accompanied by Clint Black and Cody Jinks.
  • Flogging Molly | Sunday, Feb. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $45 | Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early when this Irish-American seven-piece Celtic punk band comes to town.
  • Journey: Freedom Tour 2023 with very special guest TOTO | Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $35-$198.50 | Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in Columbia, SC with their catalog of chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.”
  • Stagbriar with Persona La Ave, Outerego | Friday, Feb. 24 | 8 p.m. | New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia | $15 | Local band Stagbriar has a new album coming out later this year.
  • Jill Scott | Friday, March 04 | 6:30 p.m. | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $70-$125 | Jill Scott is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, “ Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 ” with a headlining tour.
  • Reba McEntire | Friday, March 10 | 6:30 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $98+ | Country superstar Reba McEntire has sold over 75 million records had over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, including 35 that have gone to number one.
  • Big Head Todd & the Monsters | Thursday, Mar. 16 | 8 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $35 | Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters are best known for their top 10 1990s singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior.”
  • Eagles | Thursday, March 30 | 8:00 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $129+ | “Take It Easy” with the Eagles when they stop in Cola on their “Hotel California” tour.
  • Judah & the Lion | Friday, April 21 | 8:00 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $30 | You may remember this alternative folk rock band from Nashville from their performance at the St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points festival in 2018.
  • Drive-By Truckers at The Senate Lydia Loveless | Sunday, April 23 | 7:00 p.m. | The Senate, 1022B Senate St., Columbia | $27.50 | The tour surrounds the Americana band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration in their hometown of Athens, GA.
  • Little Big Town | Saturday, April 22 | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $70-$125 | GRAMMY award-winning country group Little Big Town stop by the Soda City on their “Friends of Mine Tour.”
  • Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour | Tuesday, April 25 | 8:00 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia | $29+ | Janet Jackson returns to touring for the first time in four years with special guest opener Ludacris. Incubus with Coheed and Cambria | Wednesday, May 24 | 6:30 p.m. | The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | $59.50-$89.50 | Rock band Incubus, with hits from the 1990s such as “Pardon Me” and “Drive” will tour through Columbia with special guests, Coheed and Cambria, who recently released the new album, “Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.”

Music Festivals

  • 13th Annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | City Roots Farm, 1005 Airport Blvd, Columbia | This year’s festival features 13 bands on three stages and includes popular local acts like The Runout, The Plowboys, and Whiskey Tango Review.
  • St. Pat’s in Five Points Columbia | Saturday, Mar. 18 | 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. | Five Points on Saluda Avenue, 747 Saluda Ave., Columbia | The 41st annual St. Pat’s festival in Five Points features ~20 music acts and is headlined by Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Hippo Campus, and Drivin N Cryin.
  • High Water Music Festival | Saturday, April 15-Sunday April 16 | 1 p.m. | Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave, North Charleston | $185+ | Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco headline this waterfront festival hosted by Lowcountry locals Shovels and Rope.
  • Tuck Fest | Friday, April 21-Sunday, April 23 | 10 a.m. | U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC | Free | Tuck Fest is a multi-day festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle through competitions, exhibitions, demos, and features live music from Amanda Shires, Moon Taxi, and Bahamas.
  • Albino Skunk Festival | Thursday, May 11-Sunday, May 13 | 11 a.m. | 4067 Jordan Rd., Greer | $65+ | A music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains — this year’s SpringSkunk Fest is headlined by Miko Marks and The Resurrectors + The Nude Party.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Cookie chain opens third Columbia-area location

Cookie lovers in the Midlands will be happy to know that Utah-based Crumbl Cookies has opened a third location in the region, this one in the Harbison area. The Harbison Crumbl opened Jan. 27 at 150-C Harbison Blvd. The new location is owned by Zach Hosman and Mikayla Hosman, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast

A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New vintage store opens in Forest Acres

A new vintage store has opened in the high-traffic Beltline corridor in Forest Acres. Throwback Outpost opened Jan. 27 at 2005 N. Beltline Blvd, Suite 3, in the same building as Wild Birds Unlimited. The store features a group of vendors who formerly displayed their wares at the NoMa Warehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood chamber honors 2022 businesses of the year

Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Body-sculpting practice coming to Devine Street in Columbia

Ratio by Body Math, a practice specializing in body sculpting, is coming to the Devine Street corridor in Columbia. The practice recently leased a 1,465-square-foot medical office space at 2231 Devine St. Known as the Elliott Building, the location is close to the intersection of Harden and Devine streets. Colliers...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Some southeast Columbia residents worried about speeding drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents of southeast Columbia are finally getting answers after years of concerns about speeding drivers on their street. Bill Cook is frustrated with speeding drivers coming down his road. He lives on Patricia Drive, just off of Leesburg Road in Columbia. He says in the past couple of months, drivers have been flying down the road.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location

Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Preregistration now open for West Columbia’s new dog park

Preregistration is now open for West Columbia’s new dog park. Bark West, located at 1940 Augusta Rd., is a members-only dog park featuring an activity course and space for dogs to run and play. "We are excited to offer another amenity in the City of West Columbia and welcome...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy