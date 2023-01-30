Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Raising Cane’s Set To Open March 7; Hiring Process Underway
A little less than a year after announcing that Springfield would be getting a location, Raising Cane’s – a fast-food establishment that specializes in chicken fingers – will be opening its doors at 3100 West White Oaks Drive in Springfield on Tuesday, March 7. “We’re excited to...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
WAND TV
Springfield set to expand fire services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is getting 3 new fire houses. Two will be replacements for older fire houses, while one will expand services further southwest. Station 6, which is currently at 2156 S. Ninth Street, will move to the corner of 11th and Ash Street. Station...
WAND TV
Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/31/23)
(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
WAND TV
Springfield Jr. Blues beaten by residents of local senior community at noodle hockey
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Jr. Blues may be proficient on the ice but they were not prepared for a feisty game of noodle hockey against residents of Concordia Village. The hockey team visited the Springfield Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Community and found a group of fierce noodle competitors. Players sat in chairs and passed an inflatable ball with pool noodles.
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
wmay.com
Wells Fargo cuts 140 positions from Springfield home lending operations
A major Springfield employer is laying off dozens of workers. Wells Fargo has cut 140 positions from its home lending operations in Springfield. The State Journal-Register reports the jobs were eliminated from the company’s “correspondent” business, which purchases mortgages that were originated by other lenders. Wells Fargo...
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
WAND TV
SNAP benefit changes to hit families & providers in central Illinois
(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic. New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur...
WAND TV
Commemorating National Freedom Day in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - National Freedom Day, observed on February 1st, is the day one kick off of Black History Month. "It represents the day when American citizens were free. What I mean by all, it was a day that included formerly enslaved African Americans," said Vincent June Chappelle, museum coordinator at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.
wnns.com
No Powerball Winner; Jackpot Climbs to $653 Million
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $653 million after no one won the major prize Monday night. The top Powerball prize has gone unclaimed since Nov. 19, causing the jackpot to shoot past $500 million in recent weeks. The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with odds standing at about 1 in 292.2 million.
Comments / 2