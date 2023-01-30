ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayes, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'

Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Bleacher Report

Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades

The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pistons Expected to 'Rebuff' All Bojan Bogdanović Deadline Trade Offers

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly leaning toward keeping forward Bojan Bogdanović past the Feb. 9 trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported interested teams have gotten the feeling the Pistons are "poised to rebuff" offers in hopes of keeping Bogdanović for the long term. The 33-year-old is a free agent this summer and is in the midst of a career-best season.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Jay Williams 'Extremely Concerned' About Nets: 'Don't Know What Sean Marks Is Doing'

A 43-point blowout loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night has at least one prominent analyst concerned about the state of the Brooklyn Nets. Appearing on First Take, ESPN's Jay Williams said he is "extremely concerned" about the Nets and hopes to see general manager Sean Marks get aggressive to help add some size to this roster.
BOSTON, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Head Coaching Hot Seats to Keep An Eye On

Following Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the season, there's been no other movement on the sidelines from NBA teams. This doesn't mean some seats aren't beginning to heat up, though. Whether those seats belong to coaches from teams that have woefully underperformed this season...
Bleacher Report

LeBron James' 1st Game-Worn Lakers No. 6 Jersey to be Sold at Auction

LeBron James' first-ever game-worn No. 6 jersey as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers is up for auction. Per TMZ Sports, SCP Auctions is running the bidding, which started at $40,000. As of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, eight bids had driven the price to $77,951. Bidding is set to end at 10 p.m. Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets

The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy