“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
“They definitely need to blow it up. It ain’t no secret!” - Stephen Jackson dishes out a harsh reality check for the Phoenix Suns
The Suns have gone from title contenders to the bottom half of the West in a few months' time.
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades
The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests 'Half the League' at Trade Deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the Atlanta Hawks reportedly have a coveted player that interests multiple teams around the NBA. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, "half the league is calling" the Hawks to inquire about potential trades for shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Amick noted that Bogdanovic...
NBA Rumors: Pistons Expected to 'Rebuff' All Bojan Bogdanović Deadline Trade Offers
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly leaning toward keeping forward Bojan Bogdanović past the Feb. 9 trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported interested teams have gotten the feeling the Pistons are "poised to rebuff" offers in hopes of keeping Bogdanović for the long term. The 33-year-old is a free agent this summer and is in the midst of a career-best season.
Bulls Trade Rumors: Coby White Inquiries from Rival Teams Rejected Ahead of Deadline
Chicago Bulls reserve guard Coby White has received inquiries from teams ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline, but the team has rejected them, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "Contrary to reports and perhaps the court of public opinion, White does have trade value, with league sources saying the Bulls...
Jay Williams 'Extremely Concerned' About Nets: 'Don't Know What Sean Marks Is Doing'
A 43-point blowout loss against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night has at least one prominent analyst concerned about the state of the Brooklyn Nets. Appearing on First Take, ESPN's Jay Williams said he is "extremely concerned" about the Nets and hopes to see general manager Sean Marks get aggressive to help add some size to this roster.
NBA Head Coaching Hot Seats to Keep An Eye On
Following Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the season, there's been no other movement on the sidelines from NBA teams. This doesn't mean some seats aren't beginning to heat up, though. Whether those seats belong to coaches from teams that have woefully underperformed this season...
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
LeBron James' 1st Game-Worn Lakers No. 6 Jersey to be Sold at Auction
LeBron James' first-ever game-worn No. 6 jersey as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers is up for auction. Per TMZ Sports, SCP Auctions is running the bidding, which started at $40,000. As of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, eight bids had driven the price to $77,951. Bidding is set to end at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets
The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.
Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics
Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too. The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds. NBA...
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz
Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
Zach LaVine Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Likely Suitors If Bulls Trade Star
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are among the expected suitors for Zach LaVine, if the Chicago Bulls decide to trade the All-Star guard before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the four playoff contenders have "consistently been mentioned by...
