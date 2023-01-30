Ever since episode 3 of The Last of Us ended this weekend, plays on the Linda Ronstadt song "Long Long Time," featured throughout the episode and heard at its conclusion, have exploded. According to Spotify, streams of the song rose by 4,900% in the hour after the show's conclusion, plus the song immediately climbing the iTunes charts with users downloading the single. Ronstadt's performance of the song not only ties into the thematic nature of the episode itself, but also gets a shoutout from Pedro Pascal's Joel as the episode ends. Viewers may be shocked to learn though that Ronstadt isn't getting paid at all for the song's newfound popularity.

1 DAY AGO