Read full article on original website
Related
How Linda Ronstadt's 'Long, Long Time' got a new lease on life in HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Linda Ronstadt's song "Long, Long Time" is surging on Spotify, thanks to Episode 3 of HBO's "The Last of Us," with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Shoots Linda Ronstadt Song ‘Long Long Time’ Into iTunes Top 5
Sunday night’s emotional “The Last of Us” episode titled “Long Long Time,” which featured the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, had fans in tears – and hitting up streaming services to download the song about unrequited love. In one scene, zombie...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Digital Music News
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Sends Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” Spotify Streams Skyrocketing
The HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ is providing Linda Ronstadt with a revival similar to Kate Bush from 2022. The third episode of the series aired Sunday night and sent the song from the ’70s skyrocketing up the Spotify charts. According to a tweet shared by the music streaming company, the song “Long Long Time” featured in the episode saw 4,900% more plays after the episode aired.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
People Claim to See Reflection of 'Ghost' of Elvis During Axl Rose's 'Graceland' Performance
It really does look like the King.
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show
This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation...
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the all time greatest driving song?
It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
'The Last of Us' creator says he used Linda Ronstadt's 'Long, Long Time' because it's an ode to 'middle-age love'
Episode three of "The Last of Us" detailed the unexpected romance between two survivors, Bill and Frank.
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” Gets 4,900 Percent Stream Surge Following ‘Last of Us’ Feature
In the third episode of the HBO zombie series Last of Us, characters Nick Offerman (Bill) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) share a moment where they play Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.” After the episode aired, Ronstadt’s 1970 hit had a 4,900 percent increase in streams on Spotify, alone.
ComicBook
Squid Game Reality Show Contestants Blast Series as "Cruel" And "Rigged"
Squid Game is a dystopian story that features a gaggle of unfortunate souls looking to pay off debts and/or win enough money so that their problems will be a thing of the past, and the series became one of Netflix's biggest surprise hits when the first season arrived in 2021. Now, the streaming service is aiming to capitalize on the show's success by creating a reality show that sees participants compete in far-less deadly games for cash. Unfortunately, it would seem that troubles have arisen during the production of this unique series.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Austin Butler Recalls Meeting Lisa Marie Presley for the First Time at Graceland: ‘We Got So Close, So Fast’
Austin Butler holds his memories with the late Lisa Marie Presley close to his heart. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalled meeting Presley for the first time during a visit to Graceland for an early screening of Elvis. The actor said the two had an “immediate” connection, and Preseley even opened up parts of the mansion to him that most outsiders never see, including Elvis’ bedroom. “I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” Butler told Fallon. Presley died unexpectedly earlier this month at...
ComicBook
The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" Singer Linda Ronstadt Isn't Making Any Money From Song's New Popularity
Ever since episode 3 of The Last of Us ended this weekend, plays on the Linda Ronstadt song "Long Long Time," featured throughout the episode and heard at its conclusion, have exploded. According to Spotify, streams of the song rose by 4,900% in the hour after the show's conclusion, plus the song immediately climbing the iTunes charts with users downloading the single. Ronstadt's performance of the song not only ties into the thematic nature of the episode itself, but also gets a shoutout from Pedro Pascal's Joel as the episode ends. Viewers may be shocked to learn though that Ronstadt isn't getting paid at all for the song's newfound popularity.
Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Fans Spot a Wild Detail in Denji's Home
Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation became one of the biggest new series of last year, bringing in countless new fans to the tragic tale of Denji and a world plagued by man-eating devils that continue to roam the streets in the Shonen Universe from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While a second season from Studio MAPPA has yet to be confirmed at this point, the bloody manga that started it all is continuing to churn out new chapters as Denji finds himself in a tricky relationship that has given fans an interesting look into his new life.
Ozzy Osbourne Through the Years: Black Sabbath, Solo Career, Addiction, Married Life, Reality TV and More
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
ComicBook
Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Shares Who Fans Are Going To Be Most Excited For
Ironheart star Dominique Thorne revealed who she's most excited for fans to meet in the Disney+ series. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine chatted with her as she went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs to surprise some of the patients. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress joked that Kevin Feige could be out there waiting for any slip-ups. But, she did manage to lay out an effective vision for what fans can expect from Ironheart on Disney+ this summer. In totality, Thorne is very quick to shout out all of her castmates in the "core ensemble." One could imagine that would be Riri Williams' friend group. A number of talented actors have been reported as joining the Disney+ show.
Comments / 0