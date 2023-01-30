Thor star Chris Hemsworth has finally apologized to Zeus for that incident with the thunderbolt. On Twitter, the Marvel actor acknowledged the moment from Thor: Love and Thunder to the delight of the fans. Hercules himself, Brett Goldstein went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his post-credits scene appearance. Well, the Avenger got hold of the clip and said, "Make sure to tell Zeus I'm sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing…" Quite funny, but made even more hilarious by the Greek god's actor Russell Crowe calling it a lucky shot in the replies. Clearly, there are some more plans for these characters after Love and Thunder. The audience can't wait to see one of their Marvel favorites again. Check out the interaction yourself down below!

1 DAY AGO