Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Featurette Released
Star Wars has released a new featurette for The Mandalorian Season 3, and you can watch it below!. Titled "Phenomenon", the new behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian focuses on the overall journey the series has taken, from being Star Wars' first live-action TV show to becoming the core of the franchise as a global phenomenon. The featurette has appearances and commentary from the biggest names involved with making the show – including Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni, along with the directors involved with the series, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers (who else?) shows up to be the ambassador between a look at The Mandalorian's past, and what's to come in Season 3.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Drop at Funko Fair 2023
We have arrived at the third and final day of Funko Fair 2023, and the drops are kicking off with a wave that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The collection includes quite a few common Pop figures alongside Pop Moments and exclusives. A breakdown of these releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ with the code that will be displayed at checkout.
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
Dune: Part Two Star Says Sequel Is "Amped Up" and "More Cutthroat" Than First Film
Denis Villeneuve's Dune had to set the stage for the fantastical world of otherworldly adventures, and for those who might not be familiar with how the journey will conclude, star Dave Bautista teased just how intense and "amped up" the conclusion of the adventure will be in Dune: Part Two. Bautista stars as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the films based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel, and while there was some action in the 2021 Dune, that film's ending teases that this is only the beginning of a looming conflict that will seemingly put the intensity of that film to shame. Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on November 3rd.
How Will King of the Hill's Revival Address Luanne and Lucky?
King of the Hill has been officially announced to return for new episodes with a special revival coming to Hulu, and one of the immediately pressing questions of this new series is how the team will address the absence of Luanne and Lucky, previously voiced by the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty. King of the Hill was one of Fox's biggest animated sitcoms during its initial run several years ago, and much of that was due to the strength of the main cast. But unfortunately in the years since the series came to an end, there have been several unfortunate losses in that regard.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
Runaways Fans Pay Tribute to Annie Wersching
Sunday, news quickly spread of the passing of Annie Wersching at the age of 45. In addition to her role as the Borg Queen in the Star Trek franchise, Wersching was also known for her role in Marvel's Runaways as Leslie Dean. Wersching's Runaways co-stars have since started to pay tribute to their late colleague, with Ever Carradine launching a fundraiser for the family and others like Brittany Ishibashi and James Marsters sharing tributes to the actor on their social media accounts.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Apologizes to Zeus
Thor star Chris Hemsworth has finally apologized to Zeus for that incident with the thunderbolt. On Twitter, the Marvel actor acknowledged the moment from Thor: Love and Thunder to the delight of the fans. Hercules himself, Brett Goldstein went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about his post-credits scene appearance. Well, the Avenger got hold of the clip and said, "Make sure to tell Zeus I'm sorry for the whole lightning in the chest thing…" Quite funny, but made even more hilarious by the Greek god's actor Russell Crowe calling it a lucky shot in the replies. Clearly, there are some more plans for these characters after Love and Thunder. The audience can't wait to see one of their Marvel favorites again. Check out the interaction yourself down below!
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania In-World Scott Lang Autobiography Is Actually Available to Buy
One plot point of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that Marvel didn't mind revealing is that the film picks up at a point in time where things have seemingly turned around for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang / Ant-Man in a big way (pun). After being one of the key people responsible for saving Earth from Thanos and resurrecting half the universe in The Blip, Scott Lang is something of a celebrity.
Bret Hart Starring in Upcoming Thriller Film
WWE and Hollywood have had connective tissue for decades. Stars like Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper popped up in major motion pictures in the midst of their wrestling careers, while later talent like The Rock and Batista would embrace the movie industry completely. As some wrestlers made acting their full-time career, others popped up in projects on a sporadic basis, while others booked roles after retirement for the sake of staying busy.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Potential New Title Revealed
Norman Reedus has already teased that his Walking Dead spinoff series, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would raise hell in post-apocalyptic Paris, France. ("We're destroying the Louvre and stuff," Reedus says of the show, which emblazoned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon name across an image of the zombie apocalypse's eroding Eiffel Tower.) But now the actor may have revealed the spinoff's potential new title: Raise the Dead. It's unclear if the new name, marked on make-up department boxes in a behind-the-scenes image Reedus shared on Instagram, is a working title or one of the possible titles he's hinted at in the past.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
New Marvel's Wolverine Rumor Hints at M Rating, Release Windows
PlayStation developer Insomniac Games has been quiet on the topic of Marvel's Wolverine ever since the game was first announced back in 2021, though a new rumor about the game may give fans of the character some bits of info they've been hoping to hear. The latest rumor about Marvel's Wolverine suggests that, as fans hoped, the game is indeed targeting a "mature" rating, though the accompanying details about a prospective release window may mean that people will still be waiting for a while before this game releases.
Nightwing Gets a New Sidekick in DC's Lazarus Planet Event
The first DC crossover event of 2023 introduces a new hero who would be perfect for the role of Nightwing's sidekick. With Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths in the rearview mirror, Lazarus Planet has stepped forward to offer another piece of resistance to DC's heroes. Lazarus Planet spills out of Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar's Batman vs. Robin limited series, as the volcano on Lazarus Island exploded and covered the Earth in the mystic Lazarus energy. This has caused heroes, villains, and civilians to experience changes, including the birth of new metahuman abilities. One young man takes his powers for a test drive in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn.
