ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt compares James Laurinaitis to Brian Hartline, shares Ohio State's vision for his future role

Joel Klatt believes that new Ohio State graduate assistant James Laurinaitis may be preparing for a bigger role within the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. Laurinaitis, an 3-time All-American at Ohio State, is just beginning his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2022 before moving back to Columbus earlier this offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Ohio State's future is bright as the freshman continues to show their potential

Some Ohio State men’s basketball fans may be ready to throw in the towel on the 2022-23 season after the Buckeyes dropped seven of nine games in January. Chris Holtmann is not one of them and the Scarlet and Gray head coach made it clear this week that he’s focused on the 10 games remaining this year and didn’t want to do “an autopsy of the season” at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy