Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Man accused of throwing bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio attorney accused of throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam from the stands during last season's home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium has entered a court diversion program. According to the Cleveland Municipal Court, 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller has been qualified to enter...
Ohio State lands in final four of star Ohio running back's trimmed list
The Ohio State recruiting philosophy might be changing right before our eyes and it has a lot to do with Name, Image Likeness. The Buckeyes will still continue to have a national reach, but we might see much more of a hometown flavor with recruits going forward. A case in...
Buckeyes Make the Cut for Star In-State RB Marshall
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
Joel Klatt compares James Laurinaitis to Brian Hartline, shares Ohio State's vision for his future role
Joel Klatt believes that new Ohio State graduate assistant James Laurinaitis may be preparing for a bigger role within the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. Laurinaitis, an 3-time All-American at Ohio State, is just beginning his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2022 before moving back to Columbus earlier this offseason.
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Ohio State's future is bright as the freshman continues to show their potential
Some Ohio State men’s basketball fans may be ready to throw in the towel on the 2022-23 season after the Buckeyes dropped seven of nine games in January. Chris Holtmann is not one of them and the Scarlet and Gray head coach made it clear this week that he’s focused on the 10 games remaining this year and didn’t want to do “an autopsy of the season” at this point.
