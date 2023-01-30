Read full article on original website
Midland Center for the Arts hosting I Love My Hair! A CROWN Act Experience
MIDLAND, MI— The Midland Center for the Arts has partnered with the Mu Alpha Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Jack and Jill of America and the Tri-City Chapter of the Links to host an inclusive discussion on the beauty and culture around natural hair, exploring discrimination and current legislative movements regarding the matter.
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. TV5 News...
Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
Bay City Players Club announces cast of Enchanted April, open enrollment for summer youth program
BAY CITY, MI— With February performances for “By the way, meet Vera Stark” scheduled and rehearsed, the Bay City Players Club has shared more information on other upcoming events, including stageplay “Enchanted April.”. In an email from the Players Club, dates for the group’s next six...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Have ideas for Midland’s future? City staff want to hear from you
MIDLAND, MI - An upcoming event is your chance to shape the next 30 years in Midland. On Thursday, Feb. 2 an open house-style event will be held at the Greater Midland Community Center at 2205 Jefferson Avenue where visitors can give their input for the city’s master plan. City staff will be in the community center’s lobby from 4 to 7 p.m. to hear from visitors.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in February
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
Sick of winter? You’re in luck. Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, says spring will come early
HOWELL, MI -- There you have it – spring is coming early this year. Well, that is if you take weather advice from a groundhog. Woody the Woodchuck made her prediction for the season during the Howell Nature Center’s 25th annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
Singer’s concert at SVSU kicks off museum’s Black History Month celebration
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — A Michigan singer will return to her alma mater to perform this week. Monique Ella Rose, a Saginaw Valley State University alumna, will lead a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Kochville Township-based campus. The event is scheduled in the Rhea Miller Recital Hall, located in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
