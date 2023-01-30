Read full article on original website
Valentine Cabaret and Tea at Ventfort Hall
LENOX, Mass. — On Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 pm Sherri James Buxton, accompanied by Bob Shepherd, will return to Ventfort Hall to entertain at the mansion. A tea shall follow the program. Tickets to attend the concert are $45 per person, $35 per person for Berkshire County residents...
Clark Art Hosts Concert By Bill Nace and Matt Krefting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with North Adams-based Belltower Records, the Clark Art Institute hosts a concert by Bill Nace and Matt Krefting on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 pm. Nace and Krefting bring their experimental sounds to the Clark on the heels of their new LP release "The...
Clark Presents Lecture on Artistic Concepts related to Trees
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute's Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by Research and Academic Program Fellow Jonathan Flatley on artistic concepts related to liking trees. The talk takes place in the Clark's auditorium and is free and open to the public.
BCC '40 Under Forty' Awards to Resume Spring Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced it will host its 40 Under Forty awards in March 2024. The hiatus in 2023 will allow the event to get back on track after its annual springtime schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the...
Pittsfield Parade Committee Announces 2023 Theme
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Stars, Stripes, and Smiles in the Berkshires" was chosen as the theme for the line of march for the next Fourth of July Parade. Parade Committee Chairman Peter Marchetti said about 17 ideas were tossed out by the committee. "All were good but we try to...
Lenox Library to Host Lecture by Historian
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., when historian Kendra T. Field will talk about the establishment of the new Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington. The lecture is free and open to the public...
Pittsfield announces warming centers in preparation for frigid temps
With frigid temperatures expected this weekend, The City of Pittsfield announces the following warming centers for those who may need relief from the cold.
Hot Plate Brewery Debuts in Downtown Pittsfield on Thursday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With all licensing secured, Hot Plate Brewery will have a soft opening on Thursday. Owners Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila will debut the micro-brewery to the public with six beers on tap starting at 4 p.m. The Brooklyn, N.Y., transplants began planning their venture in the...
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
CONNECTIONS: How did Berkshire County become a destination?
Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st Century. Since shortly after the last passenger train left...
BHS Alters Days and Hours for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In the wake of a significant reduction in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Berkshire Health Systems has adjusted its availability for its vaccine centers in Pittsfield and North Adams. Effective on Monday, Feb. 6, COVID vaccination will be available only two days per week in Pittsfield...
County Nordic League Competes at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys cross country ski team Wednesday placed eight racers in the top 10 to dominate its first home race of the year. The Mounties’ girls also earned a first-place finish after joining the boys in sweeping the top-three podium spots. In the...
Taconic Icers Edge Amherst
PTTSFIELD, Mass. -- Brayden Bishop and Roshan Warriar each scored a goal Wednesday as the Taconic hockey team beat Amherst, 2-1, at the Boys and Girls Club. The Thunder improved to 6-3 with the win. Taconic has a rematch with the Hurricanes on Monday in Amherst.
BUSINESS MONDAY: Spotlight on Prairie Whale, where a new (but familiar) chef is at the helm
“Local foods, beer, stews, live music, ping pong. What’s not to love?” —Justin Soffer, CEO of Travel Zoo and frequent Prairie Whale visitor. As anyone in the restaurant business can tell you, one of the most significant challenges is sustainability—keeping the food moving (nothing wasted), keeping business up, and still giving staff time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Few career choices have as many built-in occupational difficulties—grueling hours, intense demands, ramped-up weekends, and shifting staff and clientele, to name just a few.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
BArT Educator Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
ADAMS, Mass. — Alex Chautin, an English Language Arts teacher at Berkshire Arts & Technology (BArT) Charter Public School was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Chautin was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment...
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bobo
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Bobo a 5-year-old tan retriever mix who was surrendered...
