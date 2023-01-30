Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Houston Symphony Presents The Best Of Broadway With Jeremy Jordan, February 24-26
Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway luminary, Jeremy Jordan, returns by popular demand to the Jones Hall stage as Principal POPS Conductor, Steven Reineke, leads the Houston Symphony in hit songs from Jordan’s signature Broadway roles in NEWSIES! and Waitress, plus selections from fan-favorite musicals like West Side Story, Carousel, Oklahoma!, Rock of Ages, and Les Misérables, February 24, 25, and 26, 2023.
thekatynews.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces 2023 Concert of Arias Finalists
Following an international search, the organization selects eight artists to compete in the annual event with cash prizes on the line and the opportunity to audition for the coveted young artist program. The competition will be livestreamed for at-home audiences, in addition to the live event and dinner. Houston Grand...
thekatynews.com
Alley Theatre Announces the Cast & Creative Team of World-Premiere Musical Cowboy Bob
Broadway veterans and Houston favorites take the stage in this rock musical. loosely based on a prolific Texas bank robber, Peggy Jo Tallas. The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces the cast and creative team of Cowboy Bob. The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs March 3 – 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Christian Academy Wins Top Award at National Junior Theater Festival
“ASL-Integrated Performance” shines on big stage with audience of 6,000+ attendees. The directors and cast of Fort Bend Christian’s ‘Godspell JR’ company knew they had something special when they boarded their flight to Atlanta on Friday, January 13. It was their first time performing an ASL shadow performance of a musical, not a play. And it was their first time attending the enormous and respected Junior Theater Festival. With all of that in mind, the students and their leaders went into the experience with the mindset that they were going for fun and a good learning experience. They never anticipated that they might bring home the festival’s biggest and most prestigious award. But they did just that.
thekatynews.com
Houston Reads Day Continues to Shed Light on the Literacy Crisis in Houston
Third annual Houston Reads Day set to impact more than 15,000 students in Houston and Aldine ISDs. Literacy Now will host its third annual Houston Reads Day on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with approximately 500 volunteers coming together to support and read to more than 15,000 Pre-K–3rd grade students across 35 Houston and Aldine ISD campuses. This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to read to students, support Literacy Now’s expansion, and bring awareness to the literacy crisis in our city. Recently, Houston Reads Day won the 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Program <$2m from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
thekatynews.com
More Houston Harmony Public Schools Get Added to the List of State Schools of Character
Harmony School of Achievement, Harmony School of Exploration, Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology, and Harmony Science Academy-Houston were awarded the distinction by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for school character development. “During this journey of becoming a State School of Character, we have seen how positively this...
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Celebrates Children’s Voices With Interactive Activities And Live Performances
2023 Kids’ Committee salute with confetti cannon ceremony. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center invites you to celebrate children’s rights and voices during Fort Bend Children’s Day – a special event featuring interactive activities and live performances honoring kids. The event will kick off with a confetti cannon ceremony saluting this year’s Kids’ Committee members with a recognition and support from the CEO Foundation.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Ensemble Students Recognized with Highest Texas Music Award
“Every fall hundreds of Katy ISD ensemble students begin the competition process at their TMEA region and advance to compete against other student musicians from other regions,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of the Katy ISD Fine Arts Department. “Only the top 2.6 percent of Texas students who audition become All-State Musicians,” added Archer.
thekatynews.com
Celebrating Fort Bend At The 2023 Fort Bend Chairman’s Gala
The 5-Star Accredited Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) held their annual Gala on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. The annual event paid tribute to the leaders and volunteers of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce who served the chamber in 2022 and welcomed the new leadership for 2023. FBCC celebrated a record year for new membership and welcomes in the new slate of dynamic leaders. King Banerjee, Owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land, is the 2023 Chairman of the Board. Banerjee served as the 2020 Business & Professional Division Chair delivering much-needed business resources and support for our business community. He is a 2020 Fort Bend Leadership Forum graduate. As a small businessman, Banerjee understands the challenges that come with building a business. “I am honored to serve the Fort Bend County business community as the 2023 Chairman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce”, Banerjee said.
thekatynews.com
Houston Hospice Welcomes Teriya Richmond, MD, MPH
Houston Hospice is pleased to announce that Teriya Richmond, MD, MPH has joined its organization as Team Physician and will care for patients and families across its 13-county service area. Dr. Richmond received her medical degree from University of Illinois College of Medicine and her Master of Public Health –...
thekatynews.com
National Charity League, Inc., Star Chapter Recognizes Senior Class Of 2023 For Achievements
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, National Charity League (NCL), Inc., Star Chapter will present the Senior Class of 2023 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. This formal event includes family and friends, dinner and dancing and will take place at The Westin Houston at 7:00 p.m. The evening honors each of the eighteen members of the graduating class for their accomplishments and their contributions to our community.
thekatynews.com
HUB Designation and Selling to Government
For those who are looking on how to become certified as a HUB (Historically underutilized business), you will not want to miss hearing this presentation. Ram Ramaswamy is lending his expertise on how one can achieve HUB Designation in Texas. Tim Jeffcoat will teach participants how one can sell to government. There are opportunities with government agencies and you need to know how your company might fit their need. You will learn of certifications that help your success rate and how to proceed in this market. This event is generously sponsored by HR in Alignment, LLC.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Attorney Menefee Opens Applications for 2nd High School Summer Legal Academy
The office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee is now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week educational readiness program for high school students to learn more about what it takes to become an attorney. The inaugural program launched in the summer of 2022, yielding more than 250 applications. The 2022 class of 21 students came from 21 different high schools in six local school districts (including HISD, Alief ISD, Klein ISD, and more).
thekatynews.com
Houston Arboretum to conduct a follow-up prescribed fire in the meadow area of the nature sanctuary
Prescribed fire is an important wildland management tool. In partnership with the Houston Fire Department (HFD) and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will conduct a follow-up prescribed fire in the meadow area in the eastern portion of the nature sanctuary near the Meadow Pond between Monday Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 28, weather dependent.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Public Health Receives $25 Million Grant Award from the CDC to Strengthen Its Workforce
Grant Will Support HCPH’s Additional Staffing and Professional Development. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded a $25 million grant to Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to expand on HCPH’s workforce, staff development activities, and community capacity building. The award was accepted this afternoon by the Harris County Commissioners Court.
thekatynews.com
Katy Virtual School Registration Opens February 1
KATY, TX [January 31, 2023] – On Wednesday, February 1, Katy Virtual School (KVS) will begin registration for the Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters. KVS online classes are a way for secondary students to acquire graduation credits and/or expand their learning opportunities through paid, online supplemental high school credit courses during the summer and school year.
thekatynews.com
Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery
Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine will be buried at the National Cemetery on 31 JAN at 1415. PFC Cox remains were found in a storage shed with his DD-214 and a Letter from President Reagan. American Legion Post 490 accepted the challenge to find a next of kin and was unsuccessful. The Department of Defense has given us the permission to give this Marine the proper military honors. PFC. Cox Served in the Marines during the Korean War.
thekatynews.com
Wilbarger, Montgomery County Game Wardens Honored for Going the Extra Mile
Texas Game Wardens Dyke McMahen and Brannon Meinkowsky were presented yesterday with separate awards as Shikar Safari Officer of the Year and the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife’s Officer of the Year, respectively, by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Nominated by their supervisors for outstanding service in the line of duty, both officers share a passion for conservation, youth outreach and criminal investigation.
Comments / 0