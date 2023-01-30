Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
All That Jazz for Katy Area Community Band
The Lone Star Symphonic Band is celebrating its 30th Anniversary Season this year. The Band’s third performance of this Concert Season, “All That Jazz”, will be held on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. The underlying theme to this concert is – well, you guessed it – JAZZ! This...
coveringkaty.com
Local Table moves to new Katy location
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location
An enduring, Houston-based fast casual restaurant has arrived in The Woodlands. Café Express opened its new location at 3091 College Park Dr. Created by Café Annie partners chef Robert Del Grande and restaurateur Lonnie Schiller (Schiller is also a CultureMap co-founder) after a trip to Europe, this Café Express location has a look that matches the recently-renovated River Oaks location. Details include European design elements and and a light fixture that spells out "The Woodlands." “We’re honored to bring our European-inspired café menu to The Woodlands community,” Café Express Sarah McAloon said in a statement. “When we open a Café in a...
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Christian Academy Wins Top Award at National Junior Theater Festival
“ASL-Integrated Performance” shines on big stage with audience of 6,000+ attendees. The directors and cast of Fort Bend Christian’s ‘Godspell JR’ company knew they had something special when they boarded their flight to Atlanta on Friday, January 13. It was their first time performing an ASL shadow performance of a musical, not a play. And it was their first time attending the enormous and respected Junior Theater Festival. With all of that in mind, the students and their leaders went into the experience with the mindset that they were going for fun and a good learning experience. They never anticipated that they might bring home the festival’s biggest and most prestigious award. But they did just that.
thekatynews.com
National Charity League, Inc., Star Chapter Recognizes Senior Class Of 2023 For Achievements
On Sunday, February 19, 2023, National Charity League (NCL), Inc., Star Chapter will present the Senior Class of 2023 at its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. This formal event includes family and friends, dinner and dancing and will take place at The Westin Houston at 7:00 p.m. The evening honors each of the eighteen members of the graduating class for their accomplishments and their contributions to our community.
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
thekatynews.com
Celebrating Fort Bend At The 2023 Fort Bend Chairman’s Gala
The 5-Star Accredited Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) held their annual Gala on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. The annual event paid tribute to the leaders and volunteers of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce who served the chamber in 2022 and welcomed the new leadership for 2023. FBCC celebrated a record year for new membership and welcomes in the new slate of dynamic leaders. King Banerjee, Owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land, is the 2023 Chairman of the Board. Banerjee served as the 2020 Business & Professional Division Chair delivering much-needed business resources and support for our business community. He is a 2020 Fort Bend Leadership Forum graduate. As a small businessman, Banerjee understands the challenges that come with building a business. “I am honored to serve the Fort Bend County business community as the 2023 Chairman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce”, Banerjee said.
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Celebrates Children’s Voices With Interactive Activities And Live Performances
2023 Kids’ Committee salute with confetti cannon ceremony. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center invites you to celebrate children’s rights and voices during Fort Bend Children’s Day – a special event featuring interactive activities and live performances honoring kids. The event will kick off with a confetti cannon ceremony saluting this year’s Kids’ Committee members with a recognition and support from the CEO Foundation.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
thekatynews.com
More Houston Harmony Public Schools Get Added to the List of State Schools of Character
Harmony School of Achievement, Harmony School of Exploration, Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology, and Harmony Science Academy-Houston were awarded the distinction by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for school character development. “During this journey of becoming a State School of Character, we have seen how positively this...
thekatynews.com
Red Cross Opens Additional Shelter to Assist Those Affected by the Tornado in Pasadena
The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is opening an additional emergency shelter in Pasadena to assist those affected the devastating tornadoes across the Gulf Coast. Red Cross workers are prepared to provide warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
