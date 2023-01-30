“ASL-Integrated Performance” shines on big stage with audience of 6,000+ attendees. The directors and cast of Fort Bend Christian’s ‘Godspell JR’ company knew they had something special when they boarded their flight to Atlanta on Friday, January 13. It was their first time performing an ASL shadow performance of a musical, not a play. And it was their first time attending the enormous and respected Junior Theater Festival. With all of that in mind, the students and their leaders went into the experience with the mindset that they were going for fun and a good learning experience. They never anticipated that they might bring home the festival’s biggest and most prestigious award. But they did just that.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO