Tech center opens at Florida Memorial
Tech nonprofit TechNolij has partnered with Florida Memorial University to launch the TechNolij Innovation Center. Created to provide tech accessibility to underrepresented Black and brown communities in Miami, the center allows people to earn tech experience through the program’s curriculum and potentially pivot into the industry professionally. FMU hosted...
Black Miami chronicled in HistoryMiami exhibitions
Now through Feb. 12, three exhibitions at HistoryMiami Museum are exploring critical periods throughout Black Miami’s history through photography, film and audio. Locals who have not yet visited the exhibitions, which were each unveiled at separate times last year, have one last chance to see them before they come down.
CYNTHIA S. MANUEL
82, retired custodian for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died January 23 at North Shore Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church located at 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
KENNETH LEE ALLEN SR.
74, retired veteran for US Air Force and bus operator, died January 27. Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 5946 NW 12 Avenue, Miami, FL 33127. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Miami Gardens condo fire displaces residents
Residents of a Miami Gardens apartment and condo building are scrambling to figure out next steps after a sudden fire consumed their homes over the weekend. At 10:28 a.m. on Saturday, more than 48 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a three-alarm fire at 395 NW 177th St. The fire caused a partial roof collapse and encompassed several units, although no injuries were reported.
FERDINAND WILLIAMS
40, diesel engineer, died January 18. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday at Hadley Davis Miami Gardens Chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the Hadley Davis MLK Chapel.
DORETHA MASON
82, domestic, died January 29 at Homestead Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Covenant Baptist Church located at 1055 NW 6 Avenue, Florida City, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
‘I Dream a World’ music festival inspired by Langston Hughes
New World Symphony has announced its 2023 iteration of the “I Dream a World” music festival, happening Feb. 3-15 at the New World Center. The two-week extravaganza explores the events leading up to the Harlem Renaissance and Europe’s attraction to Black artists seeking artistic and racial freedom.
ELSAIDA D. ANDERS
91, retired nurse for Miami-Dade County Public Health Department, died January 27 at home. Survivors includes her daughter: Janis Lindsay(Bruce); grandsons: Kyle Lindsay and Drew Lindsay; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 9 a.m., Saturday at Church of The Open Door.
